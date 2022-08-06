ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Opening Weekend at The Refinery’s New Amphitheater (Charleston, SC) – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – August 13-14, 2022

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/8: Escher-like mural

This week’s new mystery photo shows a wall painted with a colorful Escher-like design. It’s in Charleston, but where? And what significance does the mural have? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 6th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston

From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: Bringing some diversity to the country's hottest tourism market

Breyonna Ravenel is explaining how she sees Charleston, and her future, differently after these past 10 weeks. A rising junior at Claflin University, the West Ashley native has spent the summer at Wild Dunes as part of a management internship program set up by Explore Charleston. She’s staffed the Isle...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Person
Lamar Williams
Person
Matisyahu
Person
Brett Dennen
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Michael Franti
charlestondaily.net

Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love Fundraising Event Sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic – August 13, 2022

Make a SPLASH to Support More Than 200 Animals That Call Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Home on Saturday, August 13th. Hollywood, SC — Let’s get ‘soggy for the doggies’ with Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love fundraising event, sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic. This event will help the sanctuary meet their goal of $25,000 by donating to participating swimmers or becoming a matching sponsor.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living

She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Electronic Music#Trouble No More#Sc#The Allman Brothers Band#The Big House Foundation#The Big House Museum#Abb#Roti Rolls#Co Hog#Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Post and Courier

Charleston tops many lists, but not this one

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Post and Courier

Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes

Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
freightwaves.com

Performance Team breaks ground on South Carolina cold chain facility

Performance Team – A Maersk Company will open a cold storage facility in Charleston, South Carolina, early next year designed to get imports of proteins, fruits and vegetables to 80 million U.S. consumers within one day and 225 million consumers within two days. “We have been evaluating South Atlantic...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy