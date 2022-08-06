Opening Weekend at The Refinery’s New Amphitheater (Charleston, SC) – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – August 13-14, 2022

Read full article on original website
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/8: Escher-like mural
This week’s new mystery photo shows a wall painted with a colorful Escher-like design. It’s in Charleston, but where? And what significance does the mural have? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 6th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
Odyssey Bottle Shop, a craft beer collective, is now open on James Island
James Islanders looking for a place to sample a curated selection of off-the-beaten-path craft beers and wines have found a spot not far from home at Odyssey Bottle Shop, now open at 987 Harbor View Road. The shop is owned by Russell and Katherine Dodson, who moved to James Island...
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
Hicks: Bringing some diversity to the country's hottest tourism market
Breyonna Ravenel is explaining how she sees Charleston, and her future, differently after these past 10 weeks. A rising junior at Claflin University, the West Ashley native has spent the summer at Wild Dunes as part of a management internship program set up by Explore Charleston. She’s staffed the Isle...
30 highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
charlestondaily.net
Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love Fundraising Event Sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic – August 13, 2022
Make a SPLASH to Support More Than 200 Animals That Call Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Home on Saturday, August 13th. Hollywood, SC — Let’s get ‘soggy for the doggies’ with Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love fundraising event, sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic. This event will help the sanctuary meet their goal of $25,000 by donating to participating swimmers or becoming a matching sponsor.
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston-North Charleston ranked as the 5th worst metro in the nation for pedestrian deaths in a new study
The number of people struck and killed while walking reached yet another new high in 2020. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, an average of nearly 18 per day, and a 4.5 percent increase over 2019. This epidemic continues growing worse because our nation’s...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
I was born and raised in Charleston. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit.
Many travelers book trips during hurricane season, overlook important history, and wear the wrong shoes when they visit South Carolina's largest city.
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Scheduled for August 27th
On Sunday, August 2tth, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
freightwaves.com
Performance Team breaks ground on South Carolina cold chain facility
Performance Team – A Maersk Company will open a cold storage facility in Charleston, South Carolina, early next year designed to get imports of proteins, fruits and vegetables to 80 million U.S. consumers within one day and 225 million consumers within two days. “We have been evaluating South Atlantic...
