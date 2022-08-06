ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Library unveils new mobile classroom

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3upz_0h7bOJ6600

As the new school year quickly rolls around, Howard County Library System has added a new education resource for students. It’s a mobile classroom called the STEAM Machine.

Saturday, the bus was unveiled. It’s designed to provide access science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education to all students, but specifically for under served communities throughout Howard County.

The 33-foot bus seats 12 students and is equipped with Wi-Fi, laptop computers, two 49” LED TVs, a sound system, and video production equipment. A 55-inch LCD monitor and two awnings allow classes to be taught outside.

The STEAM Machine is funded in part by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Maryland State Library Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Education
Howard County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Library#Mathematics Education#The New School#Wi Fi#Lcd#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy