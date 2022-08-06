Effective: 2022-08-09 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dawson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia Southeastern Dawson County in north central Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver City, or near Dawsonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cumming, Dawsonville, Dougherty, Matt, Silver City, Chestatee, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Ducktown, Coal Mountain, Hightower, War Hill Park and McKee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAWSON COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO