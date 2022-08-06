ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Much cooler and less humid weather ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a long stretch of days in the 80s and 90s, a cold front has pushed through on Tuesday and will bring a noticeably cooler and less muggy airmass into the Rochester region. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the 70s with morning clouds clearing...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A hint of fall to the air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're tired of the hot and humid days, and warm and muggy nights, you're in luck! The winds of change are blowing. Monday's low temperature never dropped below 74 degrees, which ties the record warm low of 74 from 1900. But those warm nights are gone.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Warmth and humidity ends for now

Update: We fell short of a heat wave, with 90s on Saturday and Sunday, but only hit 89 on Monday. A cold front moving in tonight will put an end to this streak of heat and humidity. Some showers and thundery downpours overnight will end by Tuesday morning, giving way to some gradual afternoon clearing. The biggest difference will be a drop in the temperature, with highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Weather In-Depth: 2022 Hurricane Season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Have you noticed that we really have not heard much about tropical weather so far this season? It is still a little early in the season, but things should be starting to ramp up as we go through the next several weeks. If you look at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Relief is on the Way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today makes seven days this season with 90 degrees or higher for Rochester. The heat index, which is a combination of the temperature and humidity, was as high as 97 degrees in the afternoon. This tropical air will last another 36 hours, before the dew point begins to fall later Tuesday. There is a very slow-moving cold front located in the central great lakes that is the focus of our relief. This front will usher in cooler and drier conditions through the middle of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's prices fall but not by as much as national average

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's gas prices have fallen significantly since early July, falling by 7 cents this week, but local prices haven't dropped as quickly as the national average. Nationally, prices fell by 15 cents according to AAA. While Rochester's average gas price on Sunday was $4.54 per...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: There’s good and bad news on the gas front

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

County proposes discount at Seneca Park Zoo for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County officials are considering reducing the cost of zoo admission for military veterans. Under the plan, veterans and up to four guests would pay $5 to visit the Seneca Park Zoo. County Executive Adam Bello said 32,000 veterans live here and said it's a...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
GREECE, NY

