WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Much cooler and less humid weather ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a long stretch of days in the 80s and 90s, a cold front has pushed through on Tuesday and will bring a noticeably cooler and less muggy airmass into the Rochester region. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the 70s with morning clouds clearing...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A hint of fall to the air
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're tired of the hot and humid days, and warm and muggy nights, you're in luck! The winds of change are blowing. Monday's low temperature never dropped below 74 degrees, which ties the record warm low of 74 from 1900. But those warm nights are gone.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmth and humidity ends for now
Update: We fell short of a heat wave, with 90s on Saturday and Sunday, but only hit 89 on Monday. A cold front moving in tonight will put an end to this streak of heat and humidity. Some showers and thundery downpours overnight will end by Tuesday morning, giving way to some gradual afternoon clearing. The biggest difference will be a drop in the temperature, with highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
Weather In-Depth: 2022 Hurricane Season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Have you noticed that we really have not heard much about tropical weather so far this season? It is still a little early in the season, but things should be starting to ramp up as we go through the next several weeks. If you look at...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Relief is on the Way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today makes seven days this season with 90 degrees or higher for Rochester. The heat index, which is a combination of the temperature and humidity, was as high as 97 degrees in the afternoon. This tropical air will last another 36 hours, before the dew point begins to fall later Tuesday. There is a very slow-moving cold front located in the central great lakes that is the focus of our relief. This front will usher in cooler and drier conditions through the middle of the week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid end to the weekend but relief is in sight
Mostly sunny skies today with temps into the low 90s and feel like temps near 100 this afternoon. Hazy and humid conditions may pop an isolated storm this afternoon but most of us are rain-free for the bulk of our Sunday. Very humid weather continues into tomorrow with a better...
Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's prices fall but not by as much as national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's gas prices have fallen significantly since early July, falling by 7 cents this week, but local prices haven't dropped as quickly as the national average. Nationally, prices fell by 15 cents according to AAA. While Rochester's average gas price on Sunday was $4.54 per...
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: There’s good and bad news on the gas front
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.
WHEC TV-10
Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
Gas drops below $4 for the first time since March
Despite the recent drop, prices still vary widely by state and in some cases even region.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
Developing: Three Rescued After Sailboats Tip Over Near Camp Cory on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan first responders, along with the Branchport-Keuka Park Fire Department’s dive team, were summoned to Camp Cory on East Lake Road Monday afternoon for the report of four sailboats that had tipped over with three campers in the water. The campers were rescued and there is no word...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
WHEC TV-10
County proposes discount at Seneca Park Zoo for veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County officials are considering reducing the cost of zoo admission for military veterans. Under the plan, veterans and up to four guests would pay $5 to visit the Seneca Park Zoo. County Executive Adam Bello said 32,000 veterans live here and said it's a...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
Monroe County’s Regional Traffic Operations Center to be renamed in honor of late Director of Transportaion
Pond served as a member of the Department of Transportation for over 20 years.
WHEC TV-10
Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
