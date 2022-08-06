ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today makes seven days this season with 90 degrees or higher for Rochester. The heat index, which is a combination of the temperature and humidity, was as high as 97 degrees in the afternoon. This tropical air will last another 36 hours, before the dew point begins to fall later Tuesday. There is a very slow-moving cold front located in the central great lakes that is the focus of our relief. This front will usher in cooler and drier conditions through the middle of the week.

