ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Third victim of lightning strike near White House identified as 29-year-old L.A. bank executive Brooks Lambertson

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House, his employer said. Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park, the bank said in a statement Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

LA bank exec, 29, ID’ed as third killed in lightning strike near White House

A young California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a freak caught-on-camera lightning strike near the White House last week. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike that also left a fourth person in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
San Clemente, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy