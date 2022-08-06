Read on lynnwoodtimes.com
Not all heroes wear capes, some wear biker jackets
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 8, 2022 – Hollywood depictions of bikers over the years have helped perpetuate the stereotype that biker gangs are violent outlaws who spend their time between rides frequenting dive bars and running guns. While these clubs only make up 1% of Motorcycle clubs in the country, according to the American Motorcycle Association, even the most infamous MC’s come together with the rest to support the Guardians of the Children (GOC) – a nonprofit organization focused on using motorcycles as a tool for children to overcome child abuse.
Enjoy free mini-fire camp and movies at Lynndale Park
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 8, 2022 — The City of Lynnwood is partnering with South County Fire to host a mini-fire camp with a variety of hands-on activities starting at 6 p.m. this Thursday, August 11th at Lynndale Park. The second event is scheduled for August 18! Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Band will also be performing at the Lynndale Amphitheater for some festive music.
Upcoming Lynnwood City Council meeting for Aug 8
LYNNWOOD — For its BUSINESS MEETING at 6 p.m. on August 8, the Lynnwood City Council will vote on issuing additional funding for the Community Justice Center and approve various ordinances. This meeting will be held both in-person and electronically by Zoom or Lynnwood, WA Video Archive (swagit.com). To...
Health care leaders speak with Larsen about Inflation Reduction Act
EVERETT, Wash., August 9, 2022 – Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) met with the CEOs of both Compass Health and the Community Health Center of Snohomish County in Everett to discuss benefits the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) brings to Washingtonians and health care centers. “I think the biggest impact, would...
Clear skies earlier in the week with a chance of showers Wednesday
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 7, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts clear skies until Wednesday where there is a chance of showers throughout Snohomish County. Daily temperatures will be temperate this week and are expected to fluctuate between 58°F to 78°F. Upcoming Weather Forecast (August 7 to...
