York County, SC

Teen charged in killing of Clover man found shot at Lake Wylie, York County sheriff says

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
 3 days ago

A teen has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a Clover man who was found dead along the Lake Wylie shore in June, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Deputies on Saturday charged Zi’Quavious Jkwon La’Travis Caldwell, 17, the Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. Caldwell was located at apartments off Paces River Avenue near Interstate 77 and Celanese Road in Rock Hill, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Caldwell is charged as an adult with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Tolson said.

Terron “T.J.” Hubert, 20, of Clover, was found dead June 6 along the Lake Wylie shore, deputies said. A walker found Hubert’s body at Quigley Park off S.C. 49 near the North Carolina state line southwest of Charlotte.

Hubert had been shot several times, deputies said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office made a public plea for information in the case. Detectives had worked the case for two months, Tolson said.

“Every victim matters,” Tolson said Saturday.

Detectives believe Caldwell robbed and shot Hubert after an argument, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office that was posted online.

It remains unclear how the 17-year-old Caldwell possessed a gun at the time of the killing, Tolson told The Herald Saturday.

It remains unclear if the two men knew each other before the incident, or why the two men were in the Lake Wylie area at the time of the killing.

Caldwell faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges under South Carolina law. Murder carries 30 years to life in South Carolina for a conviction, and armed robbery carries 10 years up to 30 years. The weapon charge carries up to five years.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, told The Herald Saturday the case remains under investigation.

Caldwell remains at the York County jail without bond, records show.

Missyma
2d ago

17 yr. old takes the life of a 20yr. old. Many go to fishing holes like that. My son says it’s his quiet time. I will be sending him this story. Strangers pop up at his to. Sad you just can’t enjoy life and what it offers. Condolences to his family and the officers that investigated and caught him, continue the great work. I read everybody matters in the statement the department made. Thank you for helping that mother get some peace.❤️

Missyma
2d ago

This makes me wanna cry so bad. And I probably will after thinking of this all day. We raise our kids hoping they stay on the right path. Some do some don’t. I have six boys and God knows I did my best. One! Only one Lord got in trouble with the law. Nothing this serious. Both ends of this story is tragic. I will pray for the parents as I do for my family and friends.

