Couple arrested for producing sexually abusive videos on adopted children

Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
First Look - Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven / North Druid Hills (with menu)Malika BowlingBrookhaven, GA
A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His MurderThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDecatur, GA
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County police seeking identity of would-be shoplifter
ELLENWOOD — Employees at the Ellenwood Home Depot were able to stop a thief before he took off with $5,300 worth of merchandise. Henry County police are trying to identify the would-be shoplifter. Police report a white male dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts and black hat wearing...
CBS 46
Handheld massager mistaken for gun results in lockdown at Upson County schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Upson County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the situation that resulted in schools in the Thomaston-Upson School District being placed on a full lockdown. At approximately 11:50 a.m., a parent of an Upson Lee High School called Upson 911 and said their...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Riverdale woman's strangulation death
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested Sunday after police said he admitted to choking a woman to death during a domestic dispute. Kathan Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation. Clayton County police said Guzman called 911 around 9 p.m....
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
CBS 46
POLICE: Armed convicted felon in Atlanta shot by officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police responded to a call at Madison Yards, a busy residential and shopping community on the southeast side just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in shock. I love this area. I feel safe here. I walk my dog all the time. So, the fact that this happened during the day, what was going on for this to happen?” Asked resident Trena McWilliams.
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
ACCPD probes Fourth Street shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting: police say a 25 year-old man was shot on Fourth Street and taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Police were, at last report, trying to track down a suspect. From the ACCPD…. On August...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
Ga nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sherley...
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
Loaded gun found inside box of school supplies donated to Gwinnett elementary school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett elementary school staff member found a loaded firearm in a box of school donation supplies. Britt Elementary School sent a letter to families about the discovery that happened on the first day of school. According to the letter, a staff member was unpacking...
Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When...
Man targets elderly in cyber fraud scams, ordered to pay over $200,000 to his victims
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville man pleaded guilty to his involvement in cyber fraud scams against the elderly and was ordered to pay over $200,00 to his victims, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Carr said on Aug. 3 that Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder. The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County. Investigators said they linked Bannister to a...
