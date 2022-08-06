ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Beach residents and non-residents hear updates from town officials

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SC6Yy_0h7bLzcd00

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Over 200 year-round and part-time residents heard updates about their community from officials and professionals in town during the ninth annual Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee [NRTAC] meeting held in the Point Pleasant Beach High School gymnasium on Saturday morning.

“The speakers are an all star-team of town officials with excellent knowledge of Point Pleasant Beach. The attendees had interesting and valid questions,” Seth Sloan, chairman of the committee, told The Ocean Star.

Officials speaking included: Mayor Paul Kanitra, Councilman Mike Ramos, Police Chief Robert Kowalewski, Fire Chief Mike Brodeur, Captain of the Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad Sabrina Floretti, Quality of Life Director Kristen O’Rourke and Borough Engineer John M. Mele.

Real estate professionals Joanne Platz, a broker-sales associate at Coldwell Banker Riviera Realty, Inc. and Kim Allen, owner/broker at Barefoot Real Estate provided attendees with insight on the current real estate market.

Speakers from the business community were Alex Taylor, Marketing Strategist at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and Ms. Allen representing the Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Gradel, treasurer of the Golden Gulls Senior Committee spoke of its success since forming in 2021.

Mr. Gradel also spoke about the newly launched Project ICE Program, a medical emergency program to further assist the community’s senior residents in their homes.

Point Beach currently has approximately 1,500 non-resident taxpayers, representing approximately 46 percent of the town.

A non-resident taxpayer is defined as the owner of a residential or commercial property in the municipality who pays property taxes but whose primary residence is outside the municipality and is therefore not eligible to vote in local elections.

The annual meeting provided an opportunity for these individuals and all community members to come together to air concerns and ask questions to their local officials and learn more about the work of the NRTAC, which was founded 11 years ago.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
LAKEHURST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
tornadopix.com

Old Barney restoration includes a new beacon of light

BARNEGAT LIGHT – Amid the restoration of historic Old Barney, comes the promise of renewed lighting from a brand-new beacon of light. According to Environmental Protection Commissioner Sean M. Latorrett, New Jersey has committed $1.3 million to restore the exterior features of Barnegat Lighthouse. The project will be capped off with the lighting of a new beacon and security fence, courtesy of Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Allen
Person
Mike Ramos
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS

On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ

I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey

I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Quality Of Life#Coldwell Banker#Riviera Realty Inc#Barefoot Real Estate#Jenkinson S Boardwalk#The Chamber Of Commerce#Project Ice Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SAFETY REMINDER

Cars heat up quickly! Even when windows are cracked and parked in the shade. The temperature of a parked car can rise 20 degrees in just ten minutes!. Check the back seat every time when leaving your vehicle. Place a stuffed animal or toy up front as a reminder, or place your purse or other important item in the backseat.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy