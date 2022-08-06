Man in ski mask bashes Parks Department employee with metal chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man wearing a ski mask attacked a Parks Department employee with a chair unprovoked Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.

The 38-year-old woman was using a leaf blower while working outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brownsville when the man started repeatedly hitting her in the head with a metal folding chair, officials said.

Emergency responders brought her to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker, who police described as wearing a ski mask, a black shirt and black pants, fled the scene.

Police have not yet made any arrests.