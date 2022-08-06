Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Record rainfall triggers flash flooding in Death Valley
Death Valley is recovering from last week's devastating floods, where roads throughout the park remained closed after it got three-quarters of its usual annual rainfall in one day. Josh Sirlin, a weather photographer who was at the National Park during the flash flooding and mudslides, joined CBS News to discuss.
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
Career fire lookout dies in McKinney Fire, Forest Service says
A longtime fire lookout at Klamath National Forest was identified Monday as one of the four killed in the ongoing McKinney wildfire in California. The fire, which began on July 29, is 40% contained and has burned more than 60,000 acres, according to CalFire. Kathy Shoopman began her lookout career...
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
1,000 stranded at Death Valley National Park due to new round of flash floods
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials saidThe park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented "nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning." The park's average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers...
AOL Corp
Human remains found at Lake Mead for fourth time since May
Human remains were found at Lake Mead for the fourth time in about three months amid an alarming drop in water levels at the United States’ biggest reservoir. Park rangers responded to Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada late Saturday morning after receiving a report of skeletal remains being discovered, officials said Sunday.
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop.Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.They may be close by, but these two rivers, central arms of California's water system, have become too salty to use in some places as the state's punishing drought drags on.In dry winters like the...
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
CBS News
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead
A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator has closed I-25 in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's bridge and road damage.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass
In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
CBS News
