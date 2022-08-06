Sports Betting Line
|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-295
|Washington
|+240
|at MILWAUKEE
|-275
|Cincinnati
|+225
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Atlanta
|+124
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|San
|Diego
|+128
|American League
|Houston
|-148
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+126
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Toronto
|-154
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+130
|Boston
|-134
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+114
|Chicago White Sox
|-146
|at
|TEXAS
|+124
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|LA
|Angels
|+120
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+106
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
