ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -295 Washington +240
at MILWAUKEE -275 Cincinnati +225
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF
at N.Y METS -146 Atlanta +124
at ARIZONA -180 Colorado +152
at LA DODGERS -152 San Diego +128
American League
Houston -148 at CLEVELAND +126
at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Toronto -154 at MINNESOTA +130
Boston -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Chicago White Sox -146 at TEXAS +124
at SEATTLE -142 LA Angels +120
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -164 Pittsburgh +138
N.Y Yankees -124 at ST. LOUIS +106
at OAKLAND OFF San Francisco OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy