‘Community’ Stars Insist ‘Legitimate Conversations’ About a Movie Are Happening

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Few potential Hollywood projects have generated as much smoke and as little fire as the long-rumored “ Community ” movie. Dan Harmon ’s cult sitcom famously promised to deliver “six seasons and a movie,” and while the six seasons are completed, many diehard fans are anxious to see a feature film released. Harmon and much of the cast have sporadically stoked movie rumors for years, ensuring the dream never fully dies without providing false hope.

But this week, the long-gestating project showed several signs of life. It began with Alison Brie , who teased progress on a potential movie in a new interview with The Wrap .

“You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement,” Brie said. “There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!”

While Brie made no promises about a film ever coming to fruition, she made it clear that people are working hard behind the scenes to see if it’s possible to reunite the cast one last time.

“I’m saying there are legitimate conversations that are happening,” she said. “Whether or not they will ever turn into an actual movie — I would love it if they did, and I hope that they do. But the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is I think the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

By now, “Community” fans are used to being let down when it comes to these rumors. Anyone could be forgiven for not getting their hopes up over a comment from one cast member. But Brie wasn’t the only “Community” star to express optimism about a movie this week.  Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley on “Community,” also teased a movie in an interview with Collider .

“I know that, as Alison said the other day, there’s been a lot of talks,” Brown said. “This is the thing that we’ve been saying for years now, it’s not that there’s a lack of desire. We all would love to do it, but everyone has just branched off and done so many different things. It’s like how do you work out a schedule where you can get a Donald Glover, or a Gillian Jacobs, or Danny Pudi all together in one place at the same time again? So, I think that is the biggest jigsaw puzzle to put together, but every puzzle can find its way to completion. So, I believe that it’s going to happen, I don’t know when, but there are talks right now, currently.”

