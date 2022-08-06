ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx84R_0h7bLeKc00

Lionel Messi scored twice – including an acrobatic over-head kick – as Paris St Germain opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a commanding 5-0 win at Clermont.

Neymar put PSG ahead after just nine minutes before then setting up Achraf Hakimi to slot home a second.

Marquinhos nodded in a Neymar free-kick to make it 3-0 before half-time.

With 10 minutes left, Neymar crafted PSG’s fourth goal when he played in Messi.

The Argentina maestro capped a fine team performance when he ran on to a pass from Leandro Paredes into the Clermont area, collected the ball on his chest and flicked it up to score with a perfectly-executed bicycle kick.

Earlier, Monaco were 2-1 winners at Strasbourg with goals either side of the break from Krepin Diatta, firing in a long-range volley, and Sofiane Diop.

Strasbourg saw what would have been a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Borussia Dortmund started life after Erling Haaland with a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their opening game of the new Bundesliga season at Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland’s £51.1million switch to Manchester City was the summer’s headline European transfer – and Dortmund were in need of a response after champions Bayern Munich had laid down a marker with a 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night.

Marco Reus settled any early nerves when he broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Leverkusen saw a second-half header from Exequiel Palacio ruled out for offside and finished the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was shown a red card during stoppage time for handling the ball outside his area.

Borussia Monchengladbach new head coach Daniel Farke opened up with a 3-1 home win over 10-man Hoffenheim.

The visitors, who had Andre Breitenreiter in charge for the first time, saw defender Stefan Posch sent off early on after picking up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Hoffenheim, though, took the lead through Robert Skov following a counter attack, before Ramy Bensebaini equalised with an acrobatic over-head kick just ahead of half-time.

Marcus Thuram and Nico Elvedi both struck in the final 20 minutes as Die Fohlen recovered to get their campaign up and running.

Freiburg won 4-0 at Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch broke the deadlock against his former club at the start of the second half, before Italian midfielder Vincenzo Grifo swiftly crashed in a long-range free-kick.

Matthias Ginter and debutant Ritsu Doan were also both on target during the closing stages to complete a miserable first Bundesliga match for Augsburg boss Enrico Maassen.

Karim Onisiwo scored in each half as Mainz won 2-1 at Bochum, while a late goal from Josuha Guilavogui secured Wolfsburg a 2-2 home draw against Werder Bremen.

Union Berlin secured local bragging rights with a 3-1 win over city rivals Hertha at the Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei.

American international Jordan Siebatcheu fired the home side in front on the half-hour, with Sheraldo Becker and Robin Knoche scoring twice in the space of four minutes during the second half.

Dodi Lukebakio struck a late consolation for Hertha, who had avoided the drop in last season’s relegation play-off.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincenzo Grifo
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Ritsu Doan
Person
Josuha Guilavogui
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Sofiane Diop
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
ESPN

Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Goal Kick#Paris St Germain#Monaco#English#Borussia Dortmund#European
Yardbarker

Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans

Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brobbey adds to Ten Hag misery, Salah & Mane among the goals

As Africa's star player return to action across Europe, ESPN reviews some of the biggest talking points of the weekend -- with familiar faces maintaining high standards, and a new kid on the block attracting longing glances from Old Trafford. Brobbey shows Ten Hag what he's missing. One player who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video: Luuk de Jong heads 109th minute winner in Champions League qualifying

Luuk de Jong gained something of reputation during his time in Spain and having left La Liga, is showing no sign of stopping his remarkable form for big goals. Last season de Jong directly contributed to an extra six points with his late goals for Barcelona and despite being whistled in the early stages of his Barcelona career, ended up as a fan favourite.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to Manchester United

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. United boss Erik ten Hag is in a race against the clock as he looks to add to his attacking options. Having seen the club walk away from a deal to sign Bologna’s former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko choosing to join RB Leipzig, the options are starting to run out for the Dutchman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy