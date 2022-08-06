An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO