Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide

A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man accused of lighting cars on fire, blames the devil

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say started a fire on a bench and inside several cars. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Craig Lumb on Sunday for setting the fires. According to deputies, they responded to a report of someone lighting cars on fire along Long Shore...
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Search warrant uncovers methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and more in SWFL

Two suspects accused of multiple drug charges involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and more were arrested in Charlotte County on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched 18012 Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte Tuesday morning after getting a warrant from a local judge. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked with the Charlotte and Collier County SWAT teams to execute the search warrant.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of firing at vehicle on Alligator Alley on Sunday

A 19-year-old man from North Lauderdale was arrested on Sunday afternoon after troopers say he fired at another vehicle on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Juan Hernandez was arrested after troopers were informed around 10:45 am that the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pointed and fired a pistol at a black Mazda traveling east on Alligator Alley in Collier County. Troopers traveled east looking for the Mercedes-Benz before meeting with the driver of the black Mazda at the intersection of Alligator Alley and SR-29.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County

An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Father speaking out on Andrew Byrd punishment involving ghost gun

A father wants more done after his 17-year-old daughter, Destiny Padilla, accidentally shot and killed herself with a ghost gun in Lee County on July 18. The ghost gun belonged to her cousin, who’s already facing charges for a drug incident. But, all Andrew got for his cousin’s death was a probation violation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wisner Desmaret faces more charges after attacking another inmate

The man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer is facing more charges. Wisner Desmaret, 33, is now charged with battery after being accused of attacking another inmate while in the Naples jail. This makes the fourth charge Desmaret has received since he’s been in custody in Naples.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Credit cards stolen from cars at south Fort Myers LA Fitness, suspect wanted

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards from cars at LA Fitness at Gulf Coast Town Center in south Fort Myers. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards to obtain approximately $900 in gift cards at a 7-Eleven and Walgreens and attempted to obtain more gift cards at a Family Dollar.
FORT MYERS, FL

