WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car
A woman is arrested after crashing into a post with children in the car while driving under the influence says Collier County deputies.
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
Collier County man accused of lighting cars on fire, blames the devil
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say started a fire on a bench and inside several cars. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Craig Lumb on Sunday for setting the fires. According to deputies, they responded to a report of someone lighting cars on fire along Long Shore...
Woman says 'relationship issues' caused her to set fire to home
A woman is arrested after setting a house on fire by soaking a shirt with gasoline and throwing it door of the home because of 'relationship issues'.
Florida man attacked with weed wacker following dispute
A Southwest Florida man’s been hospitalized after being attacked with a weed wacker following a confrontation with a lawn care worker.
Death investigation in New Post Rd. neighborhood
Crime scene tape is blocking access to the road. A black tent-like apparatus has been set up along the side of the road.
Six pounds of Methamphetamine and other drugs found in Port Charlotte home
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and a woman in their Port Charlotte home after six pounds of drugs were found.
Search warrant uncovers methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and more in SWFL
Two suspects accused of multiple drug charges involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and more were arrested in Charlotte County on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched 18012 Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte Tuesday morning after getting a warrant from a local judge. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked with the Charlotte and Collier County SWAT teams to execute the search warrant.
Man accused of firing at vehicle on Alligator Alley on Sunday
A 19-year-old man from North Lauderdale was arrested on Sunday afternoon after troopers say he fired at another vehicle on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Juan Hernandez was arrested after troopers were informed around 10:45 am that the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pointed and fired a pistol at a black Mazda traveling east on Alligator Alley in Collier County. Troopers traveled east looking for the Mercedes-Benz before meeting with the driver of the black Mazda at the intersection of Alligator Alley and SR-29.
Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County
An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
Deputies respond to victim shot along Shadowlawn Dr., Francis Ave.
Collier County deputies responded to the location of Shadowlawn Dr. and Francis Ave. after a person was shot.
East Naples man arrested, accused of stalking, leaving panties in front of women’s homes
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an East Naples man after they say he left panties in front of two women’s homes on several occasions. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Alejandro Hernandez-Perez on Friday after investigating complaints made by two women. According to deputies, a woman alerted them at the...
Father speaking out on Andrew Byrd punishment involving ghost gun
A father wants more done after his 17-year-old daughter, Destiny Padilla, accidentally shot and killed herself with a ghost gun in Lee County on July 18. The ghost gun belonged to her cousin, who’s already facing charges for a drug incident. But, all Andrew got for his cousin’s death was a probation violation.
Driver dies at hospital after crashing into tree
A 59-year-old man from Fort Myers died at the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Monday evening.
Wisner Desmaret faces more charges after attacking another inmate
The man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer is facing more charges. Wisner Desmaret, 33, is now charged with battery after being accused of attacking another inmate while in the Naples jail. This makes the fourth charge Desmaret has received since he’s been in custody in Naples.
Fallen tree smashes vehicles at North Fort Myers daycare
According to witnesses, the tree fell around 9 a.m. on the property of Mis Mary's Daycare on the 1200 block of Barrett Rd.
Credit cards stolen from cars at south Fort Myers LA Fitness, suspect wanted
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards from cars at LA Fitness at Gulf Coast Town Center in south Fort Myers. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards to obtain approximately $900 in gift cards at a 7-Eleven and Walgreens and attempted to obtain more gift cards at a Family Dollar.
Rescues in Florida help 65 neglected dogs removed from Hendry County Home
65 dogs have been removed from a neglectful home in Hendry County, with rescues from all over Florida picking up the malnourished dogs. The dogs were found in crates, homemade cages, chained up, with empty food bowls and no drinking water. According to the Clewiston Police Department, 66 dogs on...
Guns taken from teen who built ghost gun used in accidental death of 17-year-old
The 18-year-old accused of building a ghost gun that killed a 17-year-old girl is now not allowed to have any guns for more than a year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Byrd built that gun, and the girl shot herself accidentally. No criminal charges have been filed.
