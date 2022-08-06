Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus.
Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young childrenIndiana approves abortion ban legislation. Here’s what you need to know
. The bill, which passed earlier that day 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation.
