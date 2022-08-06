ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus.

Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children

Indiana approves abortion ban legislation. Here's what you need to know

. The bill, which passed earlier that day 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation.

Effingham Radio

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WIBC.com

Indiana’s Next Task After Abortion Ban: Beefing Up Prenatal and Postnatal Services

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana abortion ban taking effect September 15 isn’t the end of legislators’ debate on the issue. House and Senate leaders are pledging a fresh look at expanding prenatal screenings, child care, and other services, to handle the expected increase in births. Hours before passing the abortion ban, legislators approved $87 million for wraparound services. LaGrange Senator Susan Glick (R) says they’ll take a fresh look at those programs when the new session starts in January.
WEHT/WTVW

Senator Paul asks to use extra COVID-19 funds to fix disaster areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), has asked both President Joe Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to issue waivers authorizing unspent COVID-19 relief funds to repair and rebuild homes and businesses damaged within a federally-declared disaster area. Senator Paul’s press office says he originally announced his intent to ask for these […]
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
WTHR

This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association."I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

