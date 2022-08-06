Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus.

Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children

. The bill, which passed earlier that day 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).