Buccaneers Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans listed as 'day-to-day' with hamstring injury

Jul 27, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) smiles at Advent Health Training Complex. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"He's sore," Bowles told the media Saturday. "He's day-to-day. He'll be fine. It's just a matter of when we put him out there."

While the Bucs don't seem alarmed by Evans's injury, hamstrings can be tricky, and you can bet Tampa Bay will be cautious with the 28-year-old until he's ready to return.

In 16 games last season for the Bucs, Evans compiled 74 catches and 1,035 yards, earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod.

Tampa Bay did receive some good news on Saturday with the return of quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers excused the seven-time Super Bowl champion from the last two practices. Wednesday, Brady celebrated his 45th birthday and sat out Friday's sessions for a "personal matter."