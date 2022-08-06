ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival brings Indonesian culture to Frederick

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
 3 days ago
A touch of the South Pacific came to downtown Frederick Saturday, with the Colorful Indonesia Festival in Carroll Creek Linear Park.

The festival included Indonesian music, dancing, and food, as well as a visit from Indonesian Ambassador Rosan Perkasa Roeslani.

Frederick, MD
