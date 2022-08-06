ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Chris Jericho
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Tanks#Big Fish#Combat#Loper Randi Lrb#Eventua
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video

The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy