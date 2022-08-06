Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Mike Tyson blasts new series about his life that was created without his consent
Mike Tyson has hit out at the producers of a new series about his life. Have a look at the trailer:. If there's one person you probably don't want to annoy in this world, it's the former heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has made a career of beating seven...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE・
ETOnline.com
Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
See Rare Photo Of ‘American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe’s Younger Girlfriend
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has moved on since getting divorced in 2021. He was previously married to Jodi Wolfe and shares a 10-year-old daughter with her named Charlie Faeth. Now, Mike has been dating Leticia Cline for about a year. While they have been dating for a while, the...
Luke Bryan Getting Drilled In The Balls With A Full Beer Is An All-Time Country Concert Moment
Luke Bryan is known for putting on quite the show. Fireworks, ass shaking, beer drinking… it’s really… something. And to be honest, I’m kind of surprised the American Idol judge is still selling out arenas like he is. At 46 years old, he’s still up there...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
NFL・
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
GOLF・
America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant dead at 41: Nolan Neal was found in his Nashville apartment after battle with substance abuse
Singer Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The crooner was found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment on Monday, shared his cousin Dylan Seals with TMZ. The site also confirmed the death with the medical examiner in Nashville. The musician was best known as a...
Drew Scott Underwent a Weight Loss Transformation During ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Photos
Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up
Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
Taylor From ‘Southern Charm’ Called It Quits With Shep Rose Over His Failure to Launch
An unconfirmed source reports that Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose from 'Southern Charm' have broken up.
