Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified

Read on themonroesun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews respond to fire at Wallingford Popeyes
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are responding to a fire at North Colony Road in Wallingford Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in a Popeyes kitchen in Wallingford. There is no word yet on the severity of the blaze or what may have caused it. Fire officials said they are on the scene but have […]
Register Citizen
Police: Biker, passenger still in critical condition after Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD — A rider and passenger remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a van, police said. A southbound motorcycle on Coolidge Street collided with a van heading west through the Coolidge Drive intersection around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police said. The motorcyclist and their...
Naugatuck Fire Department battles fire after single car crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A single car crash knocked out power to some residents in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Fire Department, the fiery crash occurred on Andrew Mountain Rd. When they arrived, they found all the occupants out of the car, and the car in flames. The occupants were...
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Register Citizen
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials
Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
Register Citizen
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment
HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
Eyewitness News
Dogs returned, suspect arrested following car theft in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An East Haven family let out a big sigh of relief Sunday night after their dogs were returned. Police said the car was stolen from the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on 320 Main St. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. There were two dogs in...
Comments / 0