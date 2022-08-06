ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS 11

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Toyota Responds To Critical Needs Following Unprecedented Kentucky Flooding

Toyota announced $750,000 in donations to assist with immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Toyota employees are also rallying to support immediate needs through donation drives.   The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky – Flood Relief Fund will receive $500,000 to help support families throughout eastern Kentucky struggling for access
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. The president said the nation has an obligation to help all its people, declaring the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. Behind him as he spoke was a single-story house that the storm had dislodged and then left littered on the ground, tilted sideways. “We have the capacity to do this — it’s not like it’s beyond our control,” Biden said. “We’re staying until everybody’s back to where they were.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
FRANKFORT, KY
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm

Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE

