WHAS 11
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Toyota Responds To Critical Needs Following Unprecedented Kentucky Flooding
Toyota announced $750,000 in donations to assist with immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Toyota employees are also rallying to support immediate needs through donation drives. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky – Flood Relief Fund will receive $500,000 to help support families throughout eastern Kentucky struggling for access
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. The president said the nation has an obligation to help all its people, declaring the federal government would provide support until residents were back on their feet. Behind him as he spoke was a single-story house that the storm had dislodged and then left littered on the ground, tilted sideways. “We have the capacity to do this — it’s not like it’s beyond our control,” Biden said. “We’re staying until everybody’s back to where they were.”
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
WOUB
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
CARR CREEK, Ky. (OVR) — Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload.
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
clayconews.com
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
lakercountry.com
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving along, do you ever notice vehicle debris – including full bumpers – lining the roadway? You’re not alone. Jill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why are bumpers left at the scene of an accident? They load up and tow the...
wkdzradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
