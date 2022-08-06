Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
Hotels.com Will Pay You and a Friend $10,000 to Travel to the Best Retro Beach Motels in the U.S.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
WDW News Today
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland
Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Thrillist
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
Woman Books Airbnb Only to Find It's an Abandoned Villa: 'Smashed Windows'
With overgrown gardens, smashed windows and nobody there to greet them, the vacation home was completely empty.
I spent 24 hours in a car driving to Disney World, and I prefer the long road trip over getting on a plane
The lengthy road trip from New Jersey to Disney World usually takes between 16 and 24 hours depending on how often you stop.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)
Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
disneytips.com
Is Walt Disney World Changing Its Name?
Walt Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, to the delight of eager Guests in Orlando, Florida. Although Walt Disney developed “The Florida Profect” in the 1960s, after the success of Disneyland Resort, he would not live to see its completion. Walt Disney World Resort famously includes four...
WDW News Today
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers Set to Open in 2023 at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is bringing to life another stunning The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which is anticipated to open in 2023 at the former ESPN Club spot. The restaurant will be a table service restaurant and bakery that will offer both savory and sweet options. Afternoon tea...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: “If Carthay Circle & Brown Derby Had a Baby on the Sea” – Dining at 1923 Aboard the Disney Wish
The Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, has several unique offerings. We dined at 1923, one of the rotational dinner restaurants, and tried everything on the menu. Interior. First off, the restaurant is actually separated into two dining rooms, the Walt Disney and the Roy...
Inside Disneyland’s secret canoe races
It's one the oldest and most beloved cast member traditions.
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Collection Including Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest parks-themed apparel and accessories collection looks good enough to eat. Those of you who guessed that the PopSocket and ear headband were just the first arrivals were right — more Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar collection items are coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
brides.com
A Modern Indian Wedding With 5 Unique Events in Los Cabos, Mexico
When most people book a ride on the Megabus, they put their headphones in and zone out. Not Jasmine Multani and Aadit Parikh. On a fateful ride from Boston to New York City in April 2014, the two passengers got to talking—and their conversation just kept going. Five years later, Aadit got down on one knee.
WDW News Today
New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World
We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
WDW News Today
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears Sail into Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Pirates of the Caribbean” Loungefly ear bands as sparkly as a pirate’s treasure have been found at Disneyland Park in Emporium. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears — $39.99. The ear...
