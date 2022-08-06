ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Hotels.com Will Pay You and a Friend $10,000 to Travel to the Best Retro Beach Motels in the U.S.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Robb Report

Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool

Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland

Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio

Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)

Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneytips.com

Is Walt Disney World Changing Its Name?

Walt Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, to the delight of eager Guests in Orlando, Florida. Although Walt Disney developed “The Florida Profect” in the 1960s, after the success of Disneyland Resort, he would not live to see its completion. Walt Disney World Resort famously includes four...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Collection Including Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest parks-themed apparel and accessories collection looks good enough to eat. Those of you who guessed that the PopSocket and ear headband were just the first arrivals were right — more Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar collection items are coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

A Modern Indian Wedding With 5 Unique Events in Los Cabos, Mexico

When most people book a ride on the Megabus, they put their headphones in and zone out. Not Jasmine Multani and Aadit Parikh. On a fateful ride from Boston to New York City in April 2014, the two passengers got to talking—and their conversation just kept going. Five years later, Aadit got down on one knee.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World

We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears Sail into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Pirates of the Caribbean” Loungefly ear bands as sparkly as a pirate’s treasure have been found at Disneyland Park in Emporium. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears — $39.99. The ear...
TRAVEL

