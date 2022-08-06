ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis County enhances back-to-school immunization program

By Scott Jagow
 3 days ago

St. Louis County is boosting this year's back-to-school immunization efforts. Public health officials are adding more days and hours, hoping that'll encourage parents to take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccines and standard shots. Kids as young as six months old can now get immunized for COVID.

The shots are being offered during normal operating hours of 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. and 1 - 3:30 p.m Monday through Friday as well as the following extended hours starting Monday, Aug. 8 and continuing through Sept. 17:

8 a.m. - noon and 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the John C.
Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley.

8 a.m - noon and 1 - 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.

8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.

Special Saturday immunization clinics will be held at the John C. Murphy Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. Students are asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them.

The clinics will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

