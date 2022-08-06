ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3 injured following pickup truck rollover in Phoenix on southbound State Route 51

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU8t1_0h7bK3ut00

A rollover crash on State Route 51 south near Bell Road on Saturday left three people injured and prompted lane closures on the freeway, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Capt. Scott Douglas with the fire department said two vehicles crashed on the freeway around noon. A pickup truck rolled over following the collision and landed on its roof.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was extricated and treated by fire personnel, Douglas said.

Two other adults received treatment at the location but refused transportation to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Douglas said.

The crash was blocking the right two southbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

