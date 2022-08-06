Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Boxing Scene
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Eyes Quick Ring Return: I Want To Fight As Often As Possible
Vergil Ortiz Jr. can now move on from the longest layoff of his career. A 51-week ring absence ended this past Saturday for Ortiz, who scored a ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson in their battle of unbeaten welterweights. The nearly year-long hiatus was met with his deepest fight to date, going past the eighth round for the first time but closing the show soon thereafter in their DAZN main event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Mathieu Bauderlique is a Tough Fight, It's Got My Respect
Former super middleweight champion Callum Smith is expecting a tough outing when he returns on August 20th in Saudi Arabia - as part of the undercard to the heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Smith made his light heavyweight debut last September, as part of the undercard to...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Avanesyan vs. Miguez, Baraou-Saidi is Off, Faust, More
The hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between Wasserman fighter Abass Baraou (12-1) and AGON Sports' Jama Saidi (21-2), that was set for September 10 in Wuppertal, is now off. Saidi has been diagnosed with a heart problem that is so serious that he might...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: Everyone Knows Tank-Garcia Isn't Happening, Tank Should Fight Me!
Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (23-0) is chomping at the bit to get a title shot. The 24-year-old lightweight contender was last in action in March when he defeated Joseph Adorno via unanimous decision in Minneapolis. The bout was part of a Showtime tripleheader. While he is open...
Boxing Scene
Is Delicious Orie GB's Next Big Star After Winning Commonwealth Games Gold?
Delicious Orie underlined his position as the next British super-heavyweight star in the making as he claimed gold for England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Great Britain has made the podium at all bar one Olympic Games this Century. Audley Harrison (2000) and Anthony Joshua (2012) claimed gold, Joe Joyce won silver (2016), while David Price (2008) and Frazer Clarke (2020) claimed bronze.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman on Conor Benn: Send Me Contract, Legitimate Payday – We’ll Fight In UK
It took a while, but Keith Thurman is finally warming up to the idea of fighting rising welterweight star and second-generation attraction Conor Benn. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) and promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing have been pleading for the opportunity to fight Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) over the last year.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Adorno To Face Hugo Roldan, Replaces Shinard Bunch Atop September 9 ShoBox Tripleheader
Joseph Adorno will return to his roots for his first televised headliner. BoxingScene.com has learned that Adorno will now face Argentina’s Hugo Roldan in a scheduled ten-round junior welterweight battle atop a previously announced September 9 ShoBox tripleheader from Bally’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Adorno accepted the fight on Monday, replacing stablemate Shinard Bunch who was pulled from the show for undisclosed reasons.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs: I Showed That I Have More To Give To The Sport of Boxing
Fort Worth, Texas - In an entertaining fight, Dallas’ native Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) took on welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a 10-round super welterweight clash. Cobbs established dominance early as he knocked down...
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao, Connor Coyle Return To Action on September 17
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Yamaguchi Falcao and Connor “The Kid” Coyle will appear in separate eight round contests Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Fitness Center in Tampa, FL. Born and raised in Brazil but currently residing in Florida, Falcao is 21-1-1 with 9 knockouts. In his...
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury Still Eager To Face Jake Paul: He Needs a Good Dance Partner
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury is not giving up on a potential fight with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. They were initially set to collide last December. The fight fell out when Fury withdrew with a rib injury and chest infection. He was quickly replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who was brutally knocked out by Paul.
Boxing Scene
Warren Blasts King For Dragging Him Into Dubois Lawsuit: I Have Nothing To Do With This
Frank Warren is livid that his name is being sullied by longtime professional peer (and also apparently nemesis) Don King. In a recent interview, the head of Queensberry Promotions was irate that the infamous American promoter mentioned him as the reason why Danel Dubois has not been paid. Dubois, Warren’s...
Boxing Scene
Benn: 'I'm An Entertainer...I Ain't No Mayweather, That's For Sure'
Conor Benn believes he is one of the most fan-friendly attractions in boxing. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, took to social media recently to answer some questions from his fans. Asked if he prioritizes retaining an undefeated record, Benn responded by saying it is a secondary concern and...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: People Can Call Me Delusional, But I’m The Greatest Of My Era
Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. will be making his long-awaited return to the ring when he faces off against Pedro Campa this Saturday at Resorts World in Las Vegas on ESPN. Following a stunning split decision loss to Geroge Kambosos Jr. last year, Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will...
Boxing Scene
Frampton: If Joshua Doesn't Get Rid of Usyk, Then He Probably Gets Stopped Late
Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is expecting a knockout ending in the upcoming rematch between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles. This time around, the two boxers...
