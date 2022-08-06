Blazers star Damian Lillard’s epic rant on teaching young hoopers ‘humility’

When the Jazz broke into the NBA, the team was one of the least successful teams in the league. The team began in New Orleans but left for Salt Lake City in 1979. It took 10 years for the team to make the playoffs for the first time. Around that time, the Jazz was led by one of the greatest duos ever in league history. From the late 80s to 2003, one player made the Jazz a consistent playoff contender, while the team was just a handful of games from winning a championship in 1997 and 1998.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO