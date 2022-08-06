ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Q&A: Austin Urban League talks plans for Southbridge shelter

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnY4n_0h7bIXzm00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the City of Austin works to house people experiencing homelessness and help them transition to more permanent supportive housing, the Austin Area Urban League is continuing its efforts to do the same, but in a new way.

The organization is taking over operations for the city’s Southbridge shelter, which was once run by Front Steps. Southbridge has about 75 rooms for people living on the streets, or living in encampments.

Austin Area Urban League President and CEO Mr. Quincy Dunlap joined KXAN to provide some insight on the new leadership. It’s the first time we’ve heard from them about the transition.

What does this contract really entail for the Urban League and for people experiencing homelessness?

Dunlap: It entails an opportunity for the Austin Area Urban League to provide, or continue to provide, a level of excellence and service to our homeless brothers and sisters, and provide the actual opportunity to come into safe, energy-efficient housing, either in a rapid or emergency scenario with some wraparound supportive services to help change the trajectory and improve quality of life for those brothers and sisters through the continuum of care, a coordinated entry system for the homeless response system.

How will the Urban League staff the facility?

Dunlap: There’ll be some combination of retention of current staff based on an independent HR assessment, and the acquisition of some new talent to bring in excellence and skill sets where there may be gaps. So that brothers and sisters can have the best opportunity for improved quality of life from the services the Urban League can buy for the shelter.

We’ve seen a lot of challenges just in the fight against homelessness in our community; what challenges do you all anticipate, whether it be funding or other resources?

Dunlap: I think the challenge is understanding how to connect all of the different options available to serve, and a comprehensive solution that is end to end. A shelter is but one point of entry for a brother or sister that lives in unhoused, or homeless status. So we have to be short-term mid-term, and long-term solution oriented over a number of years to engage our brothers and sisters with lived experience, have them help inform, but also offer feasible solutions for where they want to end up concerning their quality of life. And that includes trauma-informed services. That includes substance use and substance abuse services. That includes workforce and career development support. That includes entrepreneurship, training, anything education, post-secondary Success Services, basic education skills attainment. We have to think holistically about what our brothers and sisters want and need from the system. So there has to be a great balance between what we can provide and what their desire is for a service, and we need to listen, but also be available to be coached by them, given the experiences they’ve had with the system and the current status that they live in.

Are people in there now? And how long will they be able to stay in there? Is there a time limit?

Dunlap: I don’t think there is a time limit, but that is to be determined based on the flexibility in the guidelines that we that we operate the center under for the city. Again, we have to go in and do an assessment from top to bottom of everything that involves operating this shelter to be able to serve brothers and sisters at a high level, right. So it’s just not we make a run of the mill decision because we just got the contract. There is a process that we’ll go through to transition in and make sure we reduce harm, right, and that we also serve at a high level given the variables that we as an entity bring to the table and that our brothers and sisters have with them, given their current status of homelessness or being unhoused.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Society
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southbridge#Supportive Housing#Brothers And Sisters#Austin Urban League#Front Steps#The Urban League
POZ

New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]

Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Monitor

City pushes to open police personnel files to the public

The city of Austin proposed making portions of police officers’ personnel files public, including disciplinary histories, and raising salaries 6 percent over four years during its Thursday negotiation session. As the current contract’s Sept. 30 expiration date nears, the two bargaining teams have begun debating its most substantial –...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy