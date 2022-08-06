Oakland Athletics traded Frankie Montas to the New York Yankees on August 1. But a new contract was not on the pitcher’s immediate priorities on that day. Only a few hours before the trade, he was celebrating the birthday of his other half. Frankie Montas’ wife, Nicholette Montas, has been a constant presence among the people supporting the MLB pro throughout his career. She is lowkey on social media and Frankie also has limited activity online. But almost his entire social media posts are about how much he adores his wife and their family. We deep-dive into their relationship in this Nicholette Montas wiki.

