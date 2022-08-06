Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Reidsville: Suspects caught on camera stealing 2021 GMC truck
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects were caught on camera stealing a 2021 truck, police said. Security camera video captured two suspects stealing a truck parked in front of a gas station. Reidsville police said that this happened on Barnes Street around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5. In the video,...
WXII 12
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday. Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business. Hughes was...
WXII 12
High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
WBTV
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
Victim in Dillard St. homicide was 17, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person who was killed by gunfire in Greensboro on Sunday has been identified as a juvenile. According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dillard Street, where they found a person who had been shot and killed. Police say the victim was 17-years-old. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
WXII 12
Graham: Moped driver hospitalized after a crash with a vehicle, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A moped driver was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle, police said. Graham police officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street/Hwy 54 Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a crash. This was near Pravas Lane. A passenger vehicle and moped were involved in the...
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
WXII 12
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
WXII 12
Greensboro city leaders looking at ways to increase safety after Blind Tiger shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Increased security is one solution the City of Greensboro is looking at in the Spring Garden Street area after a deadly shooting happened at the Blind Tiger last week. In April, Greensboro's Safety Review Board shut the Blind Tiger down temporarily. Now, the safety review board...
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
Greensboro man dies after crash at intersection of West Wendover Avenue, Norwalk Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving […]
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
For some Americans, the life-saving medicine they need is now unaffordable. Charlotte school hosts wrestling event for school supplies. Tickets were ten dollars a person and people were asked to bring a bookbag with school supplies in it. One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte.
WXII 12
Greensboro man arrested following overnight barricade situation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is in custody after resisting arrest and barricading himself inside a home Saturday night, according to a news release from police. Greensboro police responded to a disorder call at a home on Amberhill Drive. Officers determined a domestic assault had occurred prior to their arrival after meeting with the parties involved.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old as a homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 17-year-old was shot to death on Sunday. Two adults were also injured in the shooting. This incident occurred on Dillard Street, near West Gate City Boulevard. Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
17-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 17-year-old is dead following a shooting Sunday evening. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. on Dillard Street. Two other people - a 22-year-old and a 27-year-old - were also shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
