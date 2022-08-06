ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Reidsville: Suspects caught on camera stealing 2021 GMC truck

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects were caught on camera stealing a 2021 truck, police said. Security camera video captured two suspects stealing a truck parked in front of a gas station. Reidsville police said that this happened on Barnes Street around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5. In the video,...
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday. Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business. Hughes was...
High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
Victim in Dillard St. homicide was 17, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person who was killed by gunfire in Greensboro on Sunday has been identified as a juvenile. According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dillard Street, where they found a person who had been shot and killed. Police say the victim was 17-years-old. […]
Graham: Moped driver hospitalized after a crash with a vehicle, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A moped driver was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle, police said. Graham police officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street/Hwy 54 Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a crash. This was near Pravas Lane. A passenger vehicle and moped were involved in the...
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
Greensboro man arrested following overnight barricade situation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is in custody after resisting arrest and barricading himself inside a home Saturday night, according to a news release from police. Greensboro police responded to a disorder call at a home on Amberhill Drive. Officers determined a domestic assault had occurred prior to their arrival after meeting with the parties involved.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
17-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a 17-year-old is dead following a shooting Sunday evening. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. on Dillard Street. Two other people - a 22-year-old and a 27-year-old - were also shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
