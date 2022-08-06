Read on framinghamsource.com
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
4 Natick Students on Champlain College’s Dean’s List
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Four Natick students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
Vazquez Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Hector L. Vazquez of Framingham earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
Bailey Graduates From Tufts University
MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
3 Framingham Residents Graduate from William James College
NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Louise...
Conroy Graduates Summa Cum Laude
Jane (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, Rotarian, Loring Arena Manager, Town of Framingham Assessor’s Office Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Jane B. (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Alexander & Mary (Connors) Olszewski, and the beloved wife of the late David C. Piacentini who passed in 1990. Raised the youngest...
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Framingham City Councilors & School Committee Members Endorse Sousa for State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Local leaders agree: Priscila Sousa is the proven leader Framingham needs representing it at the State House. City Council Chair Philip Ottavani, Jr., of District 6. Councilor George P. King, Jr., At Large. Councilor Michael Cannon of District 4. Councilor Noval Alexander of District 5. Councilor John...
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 95 degrees today. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned Pond, Lakw Waushakum and Saxonville Lake. Cooling Centers with air conditioning and free water are available at the main Framingham Public Library, Christa McAuliffe Library branch and the Callahan Center.
Margaret Ferriero, 95
HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
Framingham State Receives $1.7 Million Grant To Launch Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program at Fuller & Cameron Middle Schools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and Framingham Public Schools are preparing. to launch the Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program aimed at guiding applicants. from bilingual and underrepresented backgrounds toward teaching careers at the secondary level. A teacher residency is a hands-on learning experience that embeds a candidate in a...
Kaplansky Insurance Makes Boston Business Journal List For Largest Insurance Brokers in Commonwealth
NEEDHAM – The Boston Business Journal has released their 2022 list of the Largest Insurance Brokers in. Massachusetts. We are proud to announce Kaplansky Insurance is ranked #13 this year. The agency has appeared on the Largest Insurance Brokers List since 2014. The list is ranked by Mass. 2021...
Framingham State Representative Candidates Weigh in On The Cost of Higher Education in Massachusetts
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency
NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
