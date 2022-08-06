ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSCS staff and students end summer with back-to-school festival

By Aarron Fleming
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Hundreds of community members, parents, children and Memphis-Shelby County Schools representatives gathered Saturday, Aug. 5 for the district’s annual back-to-school block party.

The celebration, which featured food, games and school supplies giveaways, also saw a performance from percussionists with the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, the Memphis-based performing arts group that was founded in 2019. Parents were also able to find help registering their children for the upcoming school year, which starts Monday, Aug. 8.

As part of the celebration and back-to-school prep, the district also partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to provide students in need with free immunizations at the Teaching and Learning Academy at 2485 Union Ave.

The block party was held in the parking lot of the district’s board of education at 160 S. Hollywood St.

Shawn Page, the district’s chief of academic operations and school support, said that normally Saturday’s event brings 2,000 to 3,000 people from the community.

“People come for the family atmosphere,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STpFz_0h7bHiig00

Parents wait in line for supplies and paperwork at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools back-to-school weekend festival. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Food vendors included Mempops, TopDawgz, a local hot dog vendor, and “the world’s best funnel cakes” from K&M Bounce and Slide.

Representatives from district departments, including its ESL and Pre-K/ Head Start departments, among others, were also present at the celebration.

This school year will mark the 155th school year to start in Memphis, according to John Barker, MSCS deputy superintendent for strategic operations and finance.

“We have a legacy of starting schools and saying, ‘We are ready,’” Barker said.

Tonya Brooks, a parent and Pre-K teacher at Whitehaven Elementary, where both her children attend, said the event was “a great way to get back started for school.”

She said she is most excited for the new class she will be teaching this year.

“I get a whole new set of 20 children,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H61QI_0h7bHiig00

Sheber Smith hands out backpacks and supplies atthe Memphis-Shelby County Schools back-to-school weekend festival. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Another parent, Ishtar Hampton, said she and her two Peabody Elementary students were finally able to come this year after having missed the last few times.

Both of her children attended the district’s summer learning academy, where she said they made some friends.

“It breaks their heart when they leave,” she said.

Her daughter was the winner of a new backpack Saturday, which included a new binder and a few books, for being the first second grader in the line.

For Hampton, she is most excited for her kids to start the school year without the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully we’re slowly getting to the old normal,” she said.

WREG

Live At 9: Old Church Will Soon House Hattiloo Theater School

Renovations will soon begin on a more than 150-year-old church in Uptown and when they are finished, a new program aims to open up the world of the arts to people with diverse backgrounds. It is part of the ongoing mission by the only freestanding black repertory theater in five surrounding states.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Whiteville parties for a good cause

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
WHITEVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Culinary Delights chef cooks healthy meals for seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 8th, local tv chef, Chef Michael prepared a healthy meal for seniors at the North Branch Library on Vollintine Avenue. The program, Culinary Delights, is designed to teach seniors healthy eating habits, and is a regular occurrence with the North Branch Library, said Michael.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

