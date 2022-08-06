MSCS staff and students end summer with back-to-school festival

Hundreds of community members, parents, children and Memphis-Shelby County Schools representatives gathered Saturday, Aug. 5 for the district’s annual back-to-school block party.

The celebration, which featured food, games and school supplies giveaways, also saw a performance from percussionists with the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, the Memphis-based performing arts group that was founded in 2019. Parents were also able to find help registering their children for the upcoming school year, which starts Monday, Aug. 8.

As part of the celebration and back-to-school prep, the district also partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to provide students in need with free immunizations at the Teaching and Learning Academy at 2485 Union Ave.

The block party was held in the parking lot of the district’s board of education at 160 S. Hollywood St.

Shawn Page, the district’s chief of academic operations and school support, said that normally Saturday’s event brings 2,000 to 3,000 people from the community.

“People come for the family atmosphere,” he said.

Parents wait in line for supplies and paperwork at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools back-to-school weekend festival. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Food vendors included Mempops, TopDawgz, a local hot dog vendor, and “the world’s best funnel cakes” from K&M Bounce and Slide.

Representatives from district departments, including its ESL and Pre-K/ Head Start departments, among others, were also present at the celebration.

This school year will mark the 155th school year to start in Memphis, according to John Barker, MSCS deputy superintendent for strategic operations and finance.

“We have a legacy of starting schools and saying, ‘We are ready,’” Barker said.

Tonya Brooks, a parent and Pre-K teacher at Whitehaven Elementary, where both her children attend, said the event was “a great way to get back started for school.”

She said she is most excited for the new class she will be teaching this year.

“I get a whole new set of 20 children,” she said.

Sheber Smith hands out backpacks and supplies atthe Memphis-Shelby County Schools back-to-school weekend festival. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Another parent, Ishtar Hampton, said she and her two Peabody Elementary students were finally able to come this year after having missed the last few times.

Both of her children attended the district’s summer learning academy, where she said they made some friends.

“It breaks their heart when they leave,” she said.

Her daughter was the winner of a new backpack Saturday, which included a new binder and a few books, for being the first second grader in the line.

For Hampton, she is most excited for her kids to start the school year without the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully we’re slowly getting to the old normal,” she said.