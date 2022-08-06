CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case

CDC sends team to Rockland County to investigate polio case 00:31

NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.

A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.

READ MORE: Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decade

Since the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County .

State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.

The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.