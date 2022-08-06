CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case
NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.
A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.
READ MORE: Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decade
Since the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County .
State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.
The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.
Comments / 0