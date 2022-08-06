ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Norfolk, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week.
TOANO, VA
Jason Barnes
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic

More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren't as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
YORKTOWN, VA

