3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Children’s Play Café Coming To Greater Williamsburg Later This Fall
WILLIAMSBURG-Back in 2018, when Lillian Wilborne’s first child was two years old, she struggled to find a place where she could meet with friends for their children to play, a place where both the kids and adults could be comfortable and enjoy themselves. Wilborne decided to take matters into...
Clear the Shelters: Animals needing adoption at Chesapeake Animal Services
Kittens, dogs, rabbits and more are here at Chesapeake Animal Services. Right now is the best time to come over and meet your new best friend.
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum
HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!" Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October. Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and...
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
Virginia Beach looking to fill city contracts with small business owners at annual 'Industry Day' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small, women, and minority-owned business owners got a chance to connect firsthand with contracting opportunities in Virginia Beach. Monday morning marked the city's second annual “Industry Day." Virginia Beach city leaders said there's a lot of money to go around, and they want everyone...
NBC Washington
Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia
Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
'Surviving The Ring & Yourself' event raises awareness of domestic violence
An upcoming event is designed to bring awareness to domestic violence. Match Bout Boxing in Chesapeake and the G.R.O.W. Foundation are teaming up to host "Square Up; Surviving The Ring & Yourself."
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Community activist weighs in on Norfolk’s plan to hold businesses accountable
Norfolk business owners will soon have to defend their right to operate downtown, and their establishments will be investigated.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
Local military members to receive USAA refurbished vehicles
10 local Navy sailors and one Air Force airman will be gifted refurbished vehicles Thursday to honor their service in the military.
moderncampground.com
Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic
More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
howafrica.com
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
