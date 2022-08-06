Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here's Why Another Round of Stimulus Checks Could Be Disastrous Right Now
Another blast of payments won't help solve the problem of inflation. Consumer debt rose during the year's second quarter, fueled largely by inflation. Although many Americans could use financial assistance, now's not the time to be giving out stimulus checks. For months on end, Americans have struggled to make ends...
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today
Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why IBM Is More Than Just a Dividend Stock
IBM reduced its guidance for free cash flow, which creates concern for its high-yield dividend. Despite economic headwinds, the company's shift to hybrid cloud solutions is proving successful. IBM's remaining business is growing, which drove second-quarter revenue up 9% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
SoftBank posts record $23 billion loss on Vision Fund pain
SoftBank unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC -9.30%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Certara, Inc. (CERT -5.35%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST -9.46%) Q2 2022...
European shares dip as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps
Aug 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Wednesday on losses in technology stocks ahead of key inflation data from the United States, while gains in supermarket major Ahold Delhaize kept declines in check.
Motley Fool
Veritiv (VRTV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veritiv (VRTV 6.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Vroom, Inc. (VRM -35.37%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Comments / 0