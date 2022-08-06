ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August

The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?

The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Target
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend

Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why IBM Is More Than Just a Dividend Stock

IBM reduced its guidance for free cash flow, which creates concern for its high-yield dividend. Despite economic headwinds, the company's shift to hybrid cloud solutions is proving successful. IBM's remaining business is growing, which drove second-quarter revenue up 9% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC -9.30%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Certara, Inc. (CERT -5.35%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST -9.46%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Veritiv (VRTV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veritiv (VRTV 6.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Vroom, Inc. (VRM -35.37%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

