teslarati.com
Auto lobby group worries that most U.S. EVs disqualified for EV tax credit
Automaker lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that if additional sourcing requirements go into effect, U.S. automakers won’t qualify for the full credit. According to Reuters, these automakers have been privately expressing their worries about the proposal’s increasing requirements regarding batteries and critical mineral contents being sourced from the U.S.
teslarati.com
Tesla & PG&E VPP Beta have over 2,000 homes in the program
Tesla and Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) virtual power plant (VPP) beta now have over 2,000 homes participating in the program. The VPP beta program has a total of 2,149 homes in the program today which is up 12.3% in 20 days. In July, the two companies announced that...
teslarati.com
Senate Passed Inflation Reduction Act; what it means for EVs
Today, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and included in that bill are changes to the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. The bill allocates around $374 billion toward climate and energy spending. It ends per-manufacturer limits for the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases. This is a good thing for American EV manufacturers such as Tesla.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s lobbying efforts tease “advanced manufacturing facility” in Canada
Tesla lobbying efforts in Ontario suggest the EV automaker’s next gigafactory might be in Canada. Elon Musk considered a Tesla gigafactory in Canada during the recent Cyber Roundup (annual meeting of stockholders). Public documents submitted to Canada’s Lobbyists Registration system suggest that Tesla might be considering an advanced manufacturing facility in Ontario.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s ‘F1’ Service strategy eliminates same-day loaner vehicles, Uber credits
Update 2:59 pm: Paragraph 4 updated to reflect accuracy. Tesla is reserving available loaners for multi-day visits. Tesla’s focus on quick and efficient service visits with inspiration from Formula 1 pit crews is bringing closure to the company’s offering of loaner vehicles and Uber credits for same-day fixes.
CARS・
teslarati.com
Lucid to expand Arizona production plant in 2023
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) is planning to expand its AMP-1 production facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, with construction starting in 2023, documents show. Lucid is set to begin construction on the third phase of its AMP-1 production plant sometime in 2023, with the project extending into 2024 and “possibly into 2025,” Teslarati learned.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk willing to finish Twitter buyout under original terms — under one condition
As it turns out, Elon Musk is still willing to complete his Twitter buyout at the agreed-upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. The social media company just has to provide its method of sampling accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real. Musk and Twitter are...
teslarati.com
Autonomy buys 23,000 EVs in $1.2B expansion of subscription company
Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company, announced it ordered 23,000 new cars from seventeen automakers worth $1.2 billion to expand and diversify its fleet beyond Tesla. Autonomy said it ordered cars from BMW, Canoo, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Vinfast, Volvo,...
