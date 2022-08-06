Read full article on original website
KTBS
NPSO investigates Saturday shooting that leaves 1 in serious condition
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. It happened around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Independence Drive south of Natchitoches. Several bullets were fired in...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
kalb.com
NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition. On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about...
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 4-6, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Kaleb Pennock, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Disturbing the Peace / Drunkenness, one count of Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Pennock remains in the VPSO jail.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Car crashes into building, driver flees scene
A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
kalb.com
Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. Along with the photos,...
kalb.com
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
kalb.com
Public meeting to address Alexandria crime
Just one day after the City of Alexandria reported its 11th homicide of the year, the city council hosted a public hearing allowing residents to voice their concerns and offer up solutions to the city. |. The process to rename Fort Polk will reportedly cost $1.3 million. Trial date set...
kalb.com
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
kalb.com
Safe Schools Louisiana App deployment in 5 additional parishes
The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.
kalb.com
Parenting workshop held at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
The Alexandria City Council met to hear public feedback on the city's crime rate. Trial date set for Kristina Hoffpauir after judge finds her capable to continue. A Rapides Parish judge has found Kristina Hoffpauir, 34, capable of standing trial for the August 2019 death of Sherwood Doyle, 81, in Elizabeth. Hoffpauir is charged with first-degree murder.
