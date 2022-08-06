ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Browns running back sitting out of drills because of contract dispute

By Josh Frketic
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has sat our of team drills for the last two days because he wants a new contract.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported the details Saturday evening.

Browns’ rookie wideout returns from injury

Hunt told the team earlier this year that he wants a contract extension.

He is one of the latest players to “hold in” trying to get a new contract, participating in individual drills but not team drills.

Hunt is in the final year of a $6.15 million deal.

The 27-year old played in only eight games for the Browns last season due to multiple injuries.

In three seasons with Cleveland, Hunt has rushed for 1,406 yards added another 1,596 in receiving yards and had 19 total touchdowns.

Comments / 19

James Carroll
2d ago

assault some women and you'll get big time guaranteed money. it's the Cleveland standard. haha the mistake by the lake. lose on brown stains........

Reply(1)
3
TheoryOpinionOrTruth
2d ago

Trade Kareem Hunt for whatever draft picks you can get for his value. D’Ernest Johnson, could start with Nick Chubb and compliment him in the offense. Johnson has break away speed, he’s elusive and can catch balls thrown at him and gain positive yardage, just like Kareem Hunt.

Reply(1)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Mary Kay#American Football#Nfl#Berea#Cleveland Browns#Cleveland Com#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

WKBN

