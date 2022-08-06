Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Reluctant Superstar
Hillary Hauser never set out to be known as the savior of our coastline, that’s just how things worked out. In the same way, Santa Barbara never planned to be the birth of the environmental movement but after the 1969 oil spill it just sort of happened. Hillary Hauser...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday
Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
daytrippen.com
Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County
Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
Fiesta Rodeo gallops into its 98th year
Crowds passionately cheered as cowboys galloped into the arena of Earl Warren Showgrounds on their beloved horses. The post Fiesta Rodeo gallops into its 98th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Brass Bear Is Opening an Uptown Branch
••• N. spotted a notice that Funk Zone favorite Brass Bear Brewing is taking over Café Stella (on Las Positas, between Gelson’s and the Santa Barbara Golf Club). Someone at Brass Bear told me the space will be used as a second location and for events. And apparently Stella Mare, on Los Patos Way, isn’t going anywhere.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Sandbox Offers Free Coworking Day Pass on Tuesday
Looking for a new spot to work or just trying to get out of the house?. Stop by THE SANDBOX on Tuesday, August 9th for a free day of coworking!. We are celebrating International Coworking Day in a big way — a full day of free coworking at all of THE SANDBOX locations!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Nonprofit Focused on Providing Educational Assistance to Disadvantaged Youth
On its website, Equal Learning Fund lists its lofty vision as "a world where education is available for all," quite ambitious for an organization just approaching its second year. But, when you look further through its website, you will see that its model is sound and scalable. I had the...
Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center
Just days before its Day of Hope fundraiser, Dignity Health announces Dr. April Kennedy, who previously worked at Mission Hope Cancer Center for several years, has re-joined the staff. The post Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to quickly stop a brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Monday afternoon. The post Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
AMR Reveals Electric Ambulance at Old Spanish Days
American Medical Response (AMR) Santa Barbara officially revealed its new electric ambulance at Old Spanish Days Fiesta on Saturday. AMR Santa Barbara County now has one of only five state-of-the-art electric ambulances in the country manufactured by REV Ambulance Group. In addition to providing a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution for medical transportation, the ambulance features a higher roof and added length in the patient compartment for increased patient and crew comfort.
kcrw.com
California communities question Pacaso’s real estate model
When a home recently sold in Santa Barbara’s hillside Riviera neighborhood, resident Don Vogt was naturally curious to meet his new neighbor, so he walked down to introduce himself. But instead of a homeowner and a moving van, he found a “bouncy young lady who said, ‘Oh no, you’re going to have eight neighbors!’” Vogt recalls. “And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s been bought by a company called Pacaso,’ and I’m thinking of the artist, and she says, ‘No, it P-a-c-a-s-o. They buy the house and then sell ownership parcels to as many as eight other people.”
luxury-houses.net
Far Afield, A Legacy Estate in Santa Barbara for The Ages with Everything You Would Expect to Represent Success, Class and Sophistication Listed for $68,000,000
The Estate in Santa Barbara, one of two significant historic estates remaining in the prime Montecito “Golden Quadrangle” commanding approximately 10.5 acres with over 25 separate cultivated and native garden attractions is now available for sale. This home located at 670 Hot Springs Rd, Santa Barbara, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Call Timothy Di Prizito (Phone: 310-266-2777) & Joyce Rey (Phone: 310-285-7529) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Santa Barbara.
Street delays begin on College and Stowell Drive in Santa Maria
Construction began this morning on the streets of College, Stowell to Enos Drive for the new roadway project. The post Street delays begin on College and Stowell Drive in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
sitelinesb.com
1917 Hedgerow Charmer Sells for $600,000 Over Ask
1530 SAN LEANDRO LANE (ABOVE) 1917 Hedgerow house rich with charm. Listed: $7 million in July 2022. Off-market sale of two half-acre lots in West Mesa, one with a small house. 1956 ocean-view house in West Mesa; does the same buyer also have 1921 El Camino de la Luz, on the bluff below, in escrow?
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days 2022 in Pictures
Local photographer Fritz Olenberger has been documenting Old Spanish Days for years and is capturing images all over Santa Barbara at this year's events. Fiesta is back with a full schedule of parades, performances and mercados after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. View the photo gallery by clicking the arrow...
Ventura County Fair open for one more week
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County fair is back and some of the rides are bigger and better than ever including a Ferris wheel that is ten stories high . Riding it is seven tickets or $7, and some riders said the price is worth the view of the ocean and the fairgrounds. It is known as the The post Ventura County Fair open for one more week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
