BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose gold medal after being disqualified from women's 4x400m relay final
Watch as England lose their gold medal after being disqualified from the women's 4x400m relay final due to a lane infringement. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal
A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in squash mixed doubles
England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles.New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.The Kiwis dominated from the start with their only cause of concern being when men’s singles champion Coll caught King with his racket and left her nursing a nasty bruise underneath her left eye.Waller said: “We went out there with the expectations of getting the gold medal.“But they played a great match and...
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures
Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podiumHow the home nations compared to their previous best Commonwealth Games displayFred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social
BBC
Geraint Thomas says Birmingham 2022 is his last Commonwealth Games
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Geraint Thomas says he has ridden in his last Commonwealth Games after finishing eighth...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Emotional Laura Muir exorcises demons with 1,500m exhibition
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Three major championships in 37 days is a gruelling, unforgiving schedule. But don't tell...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
BBC
Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up
Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
Blind Ambition review – a fine vintage: four refugees become world-class sommeliers
Well-balanced documentary of four young men who escaped Zimbabwe’s crisis of 2008 to become entrants in France’s World Blind Wine Tasting Championships
Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Afghanistan in Ireland 2022
Follow live coverage of Ireland vs Afghanistan from the Afghanistan in Ireland 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Magic moments and what ifs for Wales in Birmingham
Team Wales ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 28 medals - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze. The total was eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games. The team also failed to match the 10 golds they had won four years ago in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Stacey and Rosie Eccles win golds for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds...
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Streaming requests break BBC Sport record
BBC Sport's coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was streamed a record-breaking 57.1 million times during the 11-day event. This was over six times the amount of streams seen at previous Games. A total of 28.6 million people watched the 2022 Games, which finished on Monday, on BBC television.
