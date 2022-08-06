ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla made misleading claims about Autopilot and Self Driving, California DMV claims

By Ramishah Maruf
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?

While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
INCOME TAX
CBS LA

Is a TikTok trend responsible for more car thefts?

A new trend on social media is concerning law enforcement as nationwide reports of car thefts have increased. Officers across the United States are concerned about an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, with some experts blaming a now-viral TikTok stunt, encouraging people to break into these particular makes of cars. The instructional video reportedly shows how to jump-start the cars with a USB cable. A woman in Long Beach was a recent victim of the trend. She shared a home security video with CBSLA of someone backing out and driving away with her 2015 Hyundai Tucson. She suspects the thief used the instructions from the trend. "It's really hard when you work to have a paid-off car," she said. "It's not as debilitating to us because at least we have another vehicle, but I know a lot of families with single incomes and one car. It's completely devastating."Both Kia and Hyundai have responded, saying the safety of customers is a top priority and that their vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards. 
LONG BEACH, CA
State
California State
Local
California Cars
Autoweek.com

Local Sourcing Rule Problematic for Expanded $7500 EV Tax Credit

Tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act would be available on SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans priced up to $80,000, and on all other body styles, including sedans like the Tesla Model 3, priced up to $55,000. Battery assembly plants are popping up all over the US (including at Ford's...
INCOME TAX
