Tesla made misleading claims about Autopilot and Self Driving, California DMV claims

CNET
Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?
While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
Southwest flight attendant injures back after hard landing, NTSB says
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back in July after the plane "landed with such force she thought the plane had crashed," according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9bn as Twitter trial looms
Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn (£5.7bn) worth of shares in Tesla after admitting that he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform. The Tesla CEO walked away from a $44bn deal to buy Twitter in...
Is a TikTok trend responsible for more car thefts?
A new trend on social media is concerning law enforcement as nationwide reports of car thefts have increased. Officers across the United States are concerned about an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, with some experts blaming a now-viral TikTok stunt, encouraging people to break into these particular makes of cars. The instructional video reportedly shows how to jump-start the cars with a USB cable. A woman in Long Beach was a recent victim of the trend. She shared a home security video with CBSLA of someone backing out and driving away with her 2015 Hyundai Tucson. She suspects the thief used the instructions from the trend. "It's really hard when you work to have a paid-off car," she said. "It's not as debilitating to us because at least we have another vehicle, but I know a lot of families with single incomes and one car. It's completely devastating."Both Kia and Hyundai have responded, saying the safety of customers is a top priority and that their vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards.
Ford just raised the price of its electric F-150 by up to $8,500
Ford on Thursday will once again begin taking orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. But this time the base model of the pickup will cost about $7,000 more than before.
Autoweek.com
Local Sourcing Rule Problematic for Expanded $7500 EV Tax Credit
Tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act would be available on SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans priced up to $80,000, and on all other body styles, including sedans like the Tesla Model 3, priced up to $55,000. Battery assembly plants are popping up all over the US (including at Ford's...
Customs and Border Protection seizes shipment of fentanyl hidden in pill bottles
US Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl hidden in pill bottles that was strong enough to potentially provide lethal doses to tens of thousands of people, the agency said.
CNN
