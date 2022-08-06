ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

American Airlines Admirals Club Lounges erhalten neues Design

Die American Admirals Club Lounges bekommen einen Refresh …. US Airline Lounges können mitunter ein wenig gruselig rüberkommen. Die großen US Airlines haben da alle ein gröberes Erneuerungsprogramm laufen. Bei American Airlines erhalten die Admirals Club Lounges ein neues Aussehen. Die ersten “neuen” Lounges kann man...
Confirmed: E-Certs Can Be Gifted with Globalist Perks

I booked the Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico and was told at the hotel that I would receive the Globalist perks. I did not. Many had written in the comments that the solution for this is to gift the cert to me (see I Should Receive Globalist Perks with Ms. TPOL’s Booking). Today, Hyatt confirmed this.
Frontier’s Newest Sale Plays Up Losing Spirit to JetBlue – “Feelin’ Blue?”

Frontier lost out on merging with Spirit as JetBlue came out the victor there. So, Frontier has a sale to try and make up for it! 🙂. Early in 2022, an interesting twist started happening. Spirit and Frontier, two budget airlines, decided to merge to create a national budget airline. Things were moving forward and then JetBlue jumped in with an offer. It went back and forth before JetBlue just made it official last week – for $3.8 billion. Now, Frontier wants to cash in on sales about this.
Business Flying Blue Promo Awards August 2022

Die Flying Blue Promo Awards bieten Business Deals …. Bei den Flying Blue Promo Awards mussten wir jetzt einige Zeit ohne Business Einlösungen auskommen. Im August hatte die erste Liste der Promo Awards auch wieder keine Business Deals. Da hat man nachgebessert und Business Deals in die Karibik online gegeben.
Should DJs Perform in Airport Lounges?

Airport lounges were originally developed as a respite for the best customers of airlines to enjoy peace, quiet, food, beverages, television, reading materials, and other amenities in a stylish space with comfortable furnishings away from the hustle and bustle of a terminal in an airport while waiting for the departures of flights…
Pics of the Week: Stockholm at Midnight

For the pic of the week, we have Stockholm at midnight! In Sweden in the summer, midnight means some really great colors! So, here are a few photos!. Earlier this summer, I went to Stockholm for a quick trip to run the Stockholm Marathon. It is such a beautiful city that there were some vantage points I wanted to shoot at sunset. Well, in summer, sunset is like midnight or later in Stockholm! To make it even crazier, sunrise is like around 3am! So, I headed out the night before the marathon to capture as much of Stockholm in the sunset and blue hour time as I could.
150% BONUS bei Avianca Lifemiles Meilensale

Bei Avianca Lifemiles Star Alliance Meilen kaufen …. Avianca Lifemiles bietet wieder einen klassischen Meilensale mit 150% Bonus. Gerade für Star Alliance Projekte in der First und Business eignen sich die Meilen perfekt. Den 150% Bonus gibt es nur über Anmeldung über die Promo Page!. Natürlich muss...
