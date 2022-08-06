Read full article on original website
Marriott Points Devaluation, Southwest FA Broke Her Back on Landing, Override Hotel Thermostat
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
SNAPSHOT: Finnair 1337 Helsinki to London Heathrow (A330/Business Class)
It is time for another snapshot, this time focusing on the passenger experience between Helsinki and London Heathrow aboard Finnair AY1337. In case you have forgotten how we do travel write-ups on Economy Class and Beyond, I have two major travel writing styles:. Trip Reports – These are full deep-dive...
Airplane Art – Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 at Helsinki Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 at Helsinki Vantaa Airport as it prepares for the long trip back to Tokyo, Japan. Japan Airlines operates a fleet of 33 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The...
American Airlines Admirals Club Lounges erhalten neues Design
Die American Admirals Club Lounges bekommen einen Refresh …. US Airline Lounges können mitunter ein wenig gruselig rüberkommen. Die großen US Airlines haben da alle ein gröberes Erneuerungsprogramm laufen. Bei American Airlines erhalten die Admirals Club Lounges ein neues Aussehen. Die ersten “neuen” Lounges kann man...
Save Up to 20 Percent Through February 2023 in Latin America With Hyatt
You can save up to 20 percent on standard room rates for stays through Saturday, February 28, 2023 at 29 participating hotel and resort properties in the Latin America region which are part of the portfolio of brands of Hyatt Corporation…. Save Up to 20 Percent Through February 2023 in...
Best $50 Travel Accessory, How To Rent An Electric Car, 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders, Disney Guests Stuck On “It’s A Small World” For Over An Hour & More- Travel News!
Matador writes AirFly Pro Is the Best $50 I’ve Ever Spent On A Travel Accessory. Smarter Travel tells us the details on How To Rent An Electric Car. Fodor’s has an article about The 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders In The World. Time Out says New York City...
Earn 1,000 Bonus Points Per Night Summer 2022 With Radisson Rewards
You can earn 1,000 bonus points per eligible night at participating hotel and resort properties in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia which are part of the brand portfolio of Radisson Hotels through Friday, September 30, 2022 — up to a maximum limit of 5,000 bonus points per stay…
Confirmed: E-Certs Can Be Gifted with Globalist Perks
I booked the Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico and was told at the hotel that I would receive the Globalist perks. I did not. Many had written in the comments that the solution for this is to gift the cert to me (see I Should Receive Globalist Perks with Ms. TPOL’s Booking). Today, Hyatt confirmed this.
Frontier’s Newest Sale Plays Up Losing Spirit to JetBlue – “Feelin’ Blue?”
Frontier lost out on merging with Spirit as JetBlue came out the victor there. So, Frontier has a sale to try and make up for it! 🙂. Early in 2022, an interesting twist started happening. Spirit and Frontier, two budget airlines, decided to merge to create a national budget airline. Things were moving forward and then JetBlue jumped in with an offer. It went back and forth before JetBlue just made it official last week – for $3.8 billion. Now, Frontier wants to cash in on sales about this.
US stock futures rise as investors wait for key inflation data, after tech stocks miss earnings targets
"Stubbornly high core inflation should support the Federal Reserve's position that its work is far from done," an ING strategist said.
Win A Trip For 2 To San Juan + $500 Mall Shopping Spree!
Wine Awesomeness is giving away a trip for two to San Juan, Puerto Rico!. The prize includes a $500 gift card to use towards airfare, a three night hotel stay, $500 shopping spree and more!. We visited San Juan years back for a short visit while on a cruise. We...
Not so Avanti my son – Restricted timetable planned for West Coast Intercity services
For those who use the West Coast Main Line and the Intercity operator Avanti West Coast, the train company is preparing to put an emergency timetable in place. Avanti West Coast Pendolino arriving at Birmingham International – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The change goes into effect from the...
Business Flying Blue Promo Awards August 2022
Die Flying Blue Promo Awards bieten Business Deals …. Bei den Flying Blue Promo Awards mussten wir jetzt einige Zeit ohne Business Einlösungen auskommen. Im August hatte die erste Liste der Promo Awards auch wieder keine Business Deals. Da hat man nachgebessert und Business Deals in die Karibik online gegeben.
Should DJs Perform in Airport Lounges?
Airport lounges were originally developed as a respite for the best customers of airlines to enjoy peace, quiet, food, beverages, television, reading materials, and other amenities in a stylish space with comfortable furnishings away from the hustle and bustle of a terminal in an airport while waiting for the departures of flights…
Pics of the Week: Stockholm at Midnight
For the pic of the week, we have Stockholm at midnight! In Sweden in the summer, midnight means some really great colors! So, here are a few photos!. Earlier this summer, I went to Stockholm for a quick trip to run the Stockholm Marathon. It is such a beautiful city that there were some vantage points I wanted to shoot at sunset. Well, in summer, sunset is like midnight or later in Stockholm! To make it even crazier, sunrise is like around 3am! So, I headed out the night before the marathon to capture as much of Stockholm in the sunset and blue hour time as I could.
150% BONUS bei Avianca Lifemiles Meilensale
Bei Avianca Lifemiles Star Alliance Meilen kaufen …. Avianca Lifemiles bietet wieder einen klassischen Meilensale mit 150% Bonus. Gerade für Star Alliance Projekte in der First und Business eignen sich die Meilen perfekt. Den 150% Bonus gibt es nur über Anmeldung über die Promo Page!. Natürlich muss...
