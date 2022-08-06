For the pic of the week, we have Stockholm at midnight! In Sweden in the summer, midnight means some really great colors! So, here are a few photos!. Earlier this summer, I went to Stockholm for a quick trip to run the Stockholm Marathon. It is such a beautiful city that there were some vantage points I wanted to shoot at sunset. Well, in summer, sunset is like midnight or later in Stockholm! To make it even crazier, sunrise is like around 3am! So, I headed out the night before the marathon to capture as much of Stockholm in the sunset and blue hour time as I could.

