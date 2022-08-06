ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
TheDailyBeast

How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death

Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering.In the past two days alone, three senior Russian officers were reported dead: Lt. Colonel Nikolay Gorban, a commander from the Foreign Security Service (FSB) special forces; army aviation commander Colonel Vasily Kleshchenko; and Colonel Vitaly Tsikul of Russia's 90th Tank Division—reportedly the 100th Russian senior officer to die in the war.While exact tallies of Russian casualties can be difficult to pin...
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
NPR

Violence has damaged infrastructure near a Ukraine power plant, sparking safety fears

A crisis is brewing in southern Ukraine, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling near Europe's largest nuclear power complex. In recent days, the violence has damaged infrastructure near the power plant, raising questions about safety and whether the International Atomic Energy Agency should get involved. NPR's Tim Mak joins us now from Kyiv to talk about the latest. Hi, Tim.
NPR

Iraqis have been exposed to the effects of burn pits for more than 10 years

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Kali Rubaii, an assistant professor at Purdue University, about the impact of U.S. military burn pits in Iraq on Iraqi civilians. If you've heard American veterans celebrating one thing about the PACT Act, which President Biden will sign into law this week, it probably has to do with burn pits. These were massive piles of uniforms, equipment, computers and other things the U.S. military incinerated to prevent them from falling into the hands of the wrong people. American veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will be able to access VA support for a variety of medical problems they likely suffered because of their exposure to burn pits. But soldiers are not the only people still struggling with their damaging effects. Kali Rubaii studies the toxic legacies of the U.S. war in Iraq. She's an assistant professor of anthropology at Purdue University.
NPR

A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Steve Hendrix, the Jerusalem bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding. The agreement followed three days of Israeli airstrikes that killed 44 Palestinians, including children, in the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to officials there. There are no reported deaths on the Israeli side, but Israel says several Palestinian deaths were actually caused by militant rockets that fell short of their Israeli targets. Israel launched the airstrikes after it said at least 580 rockets were fired from Gaza. We're joined now by The Washington Post's Jerusalem bureau chief, Steve Hendrix. He's in Gaza now. Hi, Steve.
NPR

The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority

In the week after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan saw anti-U.S. protests and a deadly ISIS-claimed attack on a Shia mosque. The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul.
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Serhiy Shatalov is 29 years old. Underneath his closely trimmed beard, he still looks baby-faced. And at this moment, the fate of his country depends in part on him. COL. SERHIY SHATALOV: It's very hard for me, to be honest, very hard. But it's something higher - this commitment for Ukrainian people, you know? I can - I can be killed also, really. I have no insurance, and nobody has.
NPR

Ceasefire takes effect after 3 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be mostly holding as both sides assess what just happened in three days of fighting. Things are mostly calm after three days of intense fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. A cease-fire took effect last night. Israel says that the militant group Islamic Jihad fired some 1,100 rockets total. There were no deaths in Israel thanks to missile defense systems and shelters there. But in Gaza, health officials say at least 44 people, including several children, died. They blamed Israeli airstrikes. But Israel says some of the deaths were caused by militant rockets that fell short. NPR's Fatma Tanis joins us from Jerusalem now to look at how this played out in the aftermath. Hi, Fatma.
