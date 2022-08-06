Read full article on original website
Matt Berry asks himself a very simple question before choosing which projects he wants to do. Is it funny? That's it. It's probably the reason why the British actor-comedian is rarely seen in any role that isn't hilarious, or at least mostly funny and kind of odd. That's Matt's signature.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Encore: A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
BASHAR MURAD: (Singing in Arabic). FADEL: That's Palestinian pop singer and visual artist Bashar Murad. He's singing, I don't know where I'm from and I don't know what's next. But tonight, I just want to shut off my antenna. The single is called "Antenne," off his EP "Maskhara." NPR's Daniel Estrin caught up with Bashar Murad in Jerusalem.
Bear Grylls on how to S-T-O-P fighting fear in everyday life
It's easy to think that a man who's scaled Mount Everest, weathered giant rapids in Zambia and survived by eating stingrays in Indonesia is fearless. But adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls, says nothing could be further from the truth. "Fear is a huge part of my life, it's part of...
South Park creators discuss their deepfake Donald Trump movie that was never made
The creators of South Park have opened up about a deep fake film of Donald Trump that is still “on hold”.Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that the film – titled Deep Fake: The Movie – was in the works during lockdown before it was eventually shelved. The duo told the Los Angeles Times that their short video Sassy Justice, which went viral in 2020, was only the beginning of their foray into deepfake technology.The term “deepfake” refers to a video where artificial intelligence and deep learning – an algorithmic learning method used to train computers – has been...
Angela Yee tweets ‘The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over’
“The Breakfast Club” is officially over — according to its co-host Angela Yee. Yee sent shockwaves across social media Tuesday night with one cryptic tweet as she suggested there’s some bad news for fans of the hit radio talk show. “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” the 46-year-old tweeted. The hit Power 105.1 FM morning show airs on over 100 stations nationwide and racks up over 8 million listeners each month, according to Nielsen data. Though Yee remained tight-lipped about the cryptic announcement, she tweeted “GOD is good!” just 15 minutes prior. Yee’s co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have...
Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73
Olivia Newton-John was one of the biggest pop stars in the 1970s and early 1980s. In the movie musical Grease, she starred as good girl Sandy Olson, who falls for a bad boy played by John Travolta. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. One of the biggest pop stars in the 1970s and...
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A warning - this episode contains language some might find offensive. WELDON: This year marks the 20th anniversary of HBO's crime drama "The Wire." Creators David Simon and Edward Burns spent five seasons dissecting various institutions in the working-class city of Baltimore, producing what is now considered one of the best television series of all time.
5 new books to read this week
Bestseller Florence Given is back with her first foray into fiction…Fiction1. Dark Music by David Lagercrantz is published in hardback by MacLehose Press, priced £20 (ebook £11.99). Available August 18Introducing DARK MUSIC - a gripping, high-octane new thriller from David Lagercrantz, bestselling author of The Girl in the Spider's Web 💥 Prepare to meet Rekke and Vargas: your favourite new fictional duo 💥 Pre-order a signed copy from @Waterstones ➡️ https://t.co/Y68kpS9Ov8 pic.twitter.com/AZXcCR3oNC— Quercus Books (@QuercusBooks) February 22, 2022A crime thriller inspired by Sherlock Holmes, written by the author who successfully continued writing Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy sounds like a dream. But...
'Confused' Wendy Williams Resurfaces In Bizarre Video As She Remains 'Forbidden From Accessing Her $20 Million Fortune'
Former TV host Wendy Williams opened up about her financial woes in a bizarre video captured this week after defending claims that she got married, Radar has learned. The celeb-gossip connoisseur was spotted outside of her New York City apartment, showing off her stylish 'fit and her long tresses while assuring photogs she was doing "very well.""My American Express is broken so I've got to take care of that," she added in the video obtained by The Sun, looking confused before stepping into a waiting car. "Where am I flying? This is not where I'm flying," Williams said, deciding to...
