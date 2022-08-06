Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
CNET
Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space
On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
A new study has revealed that a record-breaking amount of water vapor entered Earth's atmosphere after a volcanic eruption in Tonga in January. Researchers warn that it may contribute to global warming and potentially damage the ozone layer.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
China launches mysterious reusable 'test spacecraft' to Earth orbit
For the second time in two years, China has launched a classified reusable vehicle — thought to be a robotic space plane — on a mystery mission to Earth orbit.
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Phys.org
Ancient source of oxygen for life hidden deep in the Earth's crust
Scientists at Newcastle University have uncovered a source of oxygen that may have influenced the evolution of life before the advent of photosynthesis. The pioneering research project, led by Newcastle University's School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and published today in Nature Communications, uncovered a mechanism that can generate hydrogen peroxide from rocks during the movement of geological faults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
NASA Investigates Mystery Objects on Mars Rover Sample System
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. There's some good news from Mars, and there's some odd news from Mars. First, the good news: NASA's Perseverance rover successfully collected its 12th rock core sample, stashing away a tiny bit of the red planet in a tube for safekeeping. Now, for the weird news: the rover team noticed some mysterious objects stuck on the sample system.
Hubble Space Telescope captures photo of a dazzling star cluster
Sure, the Webb telescope is getting most of the attention these days — and it should. It's a monumental achievement!. But the James Webb Space Telescope's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, is showing us why it shouldn't be forgotten. NASA and ESA, who co-manage Hubble, have just released (opens...
SpaceX Polaris Dawn is planning its first crewed launch in December
The mission is led by billionaire Jared Isaacman. There will be a total of four people on board. They will attempt a historic spacewalk. Back in May, we brought you the news that SpaceX was training astronauts for the world's first commercial spacewalk. The mission was called Polaris Dawn, and it was set to be revolutionary.
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
Digital Trends
No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out
As confusing and changeable as the world can be, there are some comforting certainties: The sun rises in the east, summer follows spring, and a day lasts for 24 hours. Right? Unfortunately, not even these basic tenets of life on Earth are set in concrete. In recent years, researchers have noticed that days on Earth are getting shorter, and no one knows exactly why.
AI spots a number of ‘anomalies’ in space
An artificially intelligent system has spotted a number of “anomalies” in space that could help us better understand the universe.Researchers hope the system can be used to spot far more such space anomalies – and help lead scientists to new supernovae and other extreme and distant objects in space.The new system is set to help scientists overcome the vast amount of data that comes in each day from the sky above us, picking through to find the most interesting and intriguing possible objects.In recent decades, astronomers have struggled in part because they have too much data: the advent of large-scale surveys...
Future LEDs could be made with fish scales
A more efficient, environmentally-friendly LED may be just around the corner thanks to fish scales. Deposit PhotosScientists discover that fish scales sourced from fish waste can be turned into the nanostructures that are used to make LEDs.
Common everyday expressions with dark origins surprise many in SoCal
From trendy clothes to words and expressions, some things go out of style.Many of the everyday expressions that most people use can be traced back to dark or sometimes even offensive origins. "It makes you reconsider most phrases when you say things that are somewhat negative," said one passerby.Phrases like "basket case" were first used in World War I to describe a person who had lost all four of their limbs."A little darker than I thought," one teenager said.Even the seemingly innocuous phrase, "cat got your tongue" could be traced to a dark time in the English Navy, when sailors would...
Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under
Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
Watch a massive comet crash into the sun and vaporize immediately
A comet hit the sun while NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory was observing our star's movements. The comet could not resist the intense gravitational force of the sun. Coronal mass ejection can be seen erupting from the other side of the sun. A comet was caught by NASA's Solar and...
‘Magic bookmark’ revealed as key to augmented reality books
We’ve had ebooks, audiobooks, and of course good old-fashioned printed books – but could there soon be another way to read? So-called “augmented reality books” – dubbed “a-books” by their creators – are a step closer to mass-market production after a six-year project by researchers at the University of Surrey.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)
Trying to solve Wordle #415 for August 8, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Comments / 0