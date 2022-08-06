It is hard to believe that Lewis County 4-H Camp was just one month ago. We waited all year for it to get here and it’s gone already! Lewis County 4-Hers and staff had a wonderful week of camp and have so many life long memories to look back on. 75 campers joined us for a fantastic week of learning, fun, and livelong memories at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO