Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Pool parties, open houses welcome Bridgeport (West Virginia) elementary families back to school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Evenings of fun in the sun are scheduled for families of both Johnson and Simpson grade schools this month before students begin the 2022-23 school year. Simpson Elementary’s pool party will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeport City Pool (located behind Benedum...
WVNews
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
WVNews
Tunnelton Depot
TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council allows WV Fiber to use city amenities for broadband expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council has approved a nonexclusive franchise agreement that will allow WV Fiber to use city-owned poles and other infrastructure to expand broadband capabilities across the municipality. During a meeting Tuesday, Fairmont Director of Planning Shae Strait explained that WV Fiber’s goals for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Clarksburg Water Board will offer drawing for free water as survey incentive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Customers of the Clarksburg Water Board will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months after board members gave staff the go-ahead to offer a prize drawing as an incentive for returning a survey. Board members voiced their approval during a regular meeting Tuesday.
WVNews
Recent Bridgeport High School (West Virginia) graduates named Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of recent Bridgeport High School graduates will not only earn up to $10,000 in financial aid each year throughout their collegiate studies but also committed to working in the Mountain State after earning their respective degrees. Sophia Cava and Janie Prunty were...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours at Central Supply Company
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday at Central Supply Company to enjoy an evening of food, wine and networking. Central Supply hosted a Business After Hours in its showroom on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday. Topics of discussion will include a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Creating the attorney position will be discussed during the conference session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Annual Bridgeport (West Virginia) United Methodist Men golf outing to benefit youth activities
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport United Methodist Church youth group is set to benefit from the United Methodist Men’s annual golf outing. This year’s outing, the Benedum Open, will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bel Meadow Country Club. The cost per person is $40, or a four-person team can play for $160.
WVNews
Commission to discuss EMS funding again
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners will again be taking up the question of EMS funding at a work session after this week’s regular meeting. The work session comes a week after a motion by Commissioner Dave Price to pay out a quarterly payment to the county’s ambulance squads from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds died for lack of a second.
WVNews
Lewis County 4-H news for August
It is hard to believe that Lewis County 4-H Camp was just one month ago. We waited all year for it to get here and it’s gone already! Lewis County 4-Hers and staff had a wonderful week of camp and have so many life long memories to look back on. 75 campers joined us for a fantastic week of learning, fun, and livelong memories at WVU Jackson’s Mill.
WVNews
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Shinnston City Council discusses funding sources for possible new city hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council at a regular meeting this week discussed the need for a new city hall, and how grant funding might be obtained to help make the goal a reality. Shinnston’s City Hall building, located in a former dentist office downtown, is...
WVNews
Community calendar
• Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at St. Sebastian Church, Kingwood. Make reservations with Shirley at 304-864-4193.
WVNews
Report of School Excess Levy amounts, current
In the Monday, August 8 Lewis County Board of Education meeting, board members reviewed the current levy call. Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis said they are very grateful for voters choosing to pass the levy. She added that it will need to run in May 2024 due to a change in state code.
WVNews
Convention and Visitor's Bureau update presented
Lewis County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Chris Richards presented th CVB’s quarterly report to the Lewis County Commission. Richards said the CVB received several bonus advertising opportunities with the WV Department of Tourism due to large monetary purchases, including an influencer visit to the area. “Hailey Devine...
WVNews
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
WVNews
Annual luncheon held for past CEOS County Council Presidents
Sandy King hosted the 43rd annual luncheon for past Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) County Council presidents when the group met at Giovanni’s in Weston on Friday, July 15. Attending were Imogene Wimer, Linda Schmidt, Judy Smith, Sandy King, Helen McClain, Julia Bragg, Susie Heath, Vonda Dye...
WVNews
LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale
During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
WVNews
Lewis Commission hears from state auditor's office
Lewis County commissioners heard from Mike Perry, local government specialist with the state Treasurer’s Office, regarding services the office provides to citizens. Perry covers Lewis County, as well as Harrison, Marion, Barbour, Taylor, and Upshur. The Treasurer’s Office’s role include receiving and disbursing state funds. It is one of...
Comments / 0