ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Tunnelton Depot

TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.
TUNNELTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Mylan#Wv News
WVNews

Commission to discuss EMS funding again

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners will again be taking up the question of EMS funding at a work session after this week’s regular meeting. The work session comes a week after a motion by Commissioner Dave Price to pay out a quarterly payment to the county’s ambulance squads from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds died for lack of a second.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County 4-H news for August

It is hard to believe that Lewis County 4-H Camp was just one month ago. We waited all year for it to get here and it’s gone already! Lewis County 4-Hers and staff had a wonderful week of camp and have so many life long memories to look back on. 75 campers joined us for a fantastic week of learning, fun, and livelong memories at WVU Jackson’s Mill.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Community calendar

• Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at St. Sebastian Church, Kingwood. Make reservations with Shirley at 304-864-4193.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Report of School Excess Levy amounts, current

In the Monday, August 8 Lewis County Board of Education meeting, board members reviewed the current levy call. Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis said they are very grateful for voters choosing to pass the levy. She added that it will need to run in May 2024 due to a change in state code.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Convention and Visitor's Bureau update presented

Lewis County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Chris Richards presented th CVB’s quarterly report to the Lewis County Commission. Richards said the CVB received several bonus advertising opportunities with the WV Department of Tourism due to large monetary purchases, including an influencer visit to the area. “Hailey Devine...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Annual luncheon held for past CEOS County Council Presidents

Sandy King hosted the 43rd annual luncheon for past Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) County Council presidents when the group met at Giovanni’s in Weston on Friday, July 15. Attending were Imogene Wimer, Linda Schmidt, Judy Smith, Sandy King, Helen McClain, Julia Bragg, Susie Heath, Vonda Dye...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale

During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Lewis Commission hears from state auditor's office

Lewis County commissioners heard from Mike Perry, local government specialist with the state Treasurer’s Office, regarding services the office provides to citizens. Perry covers Lewis County, as well as Harrison, Marion, Barbour, Taylor, and Upshur. The Treasurer’s Office’s role include receiving and disbursing state funds. It is one of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy