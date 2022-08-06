Read on www.dbltap.com
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
Genshin Impact Yoimiya Build Guide
Which talents, artifacts, weapons, and team compositions are best to build Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.
Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
Final Fantasy VII Fans Can Now Pre-Order Cloud in a Dress
A new Play Arts Figure of Cloud Strife in his dress disguise is now up for pre-order via Amazon.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: August 2022
Microsoft confirmed that five games will leave the Xbox Game Pass during August 2022. While the game pass is regularly adding games for the subscribers, games are also removed to make space for the up and coming games. Here is a list of the games that wil
TFT Cluttered Mind Augment Guide
Here's how to build your team in TFT with the Cluttered Mind augment. Augments are effects that can completely change how your TFT game plays out, as Augments can impact team size, damage output, armor, healing, active traits, and dozens of other game systems. With over 50 total Augments available in TFT Set 7, keeping track of how to play with all of them can be confusing. Here's how to play with the Cluttered Mind augment in TFT.
Warzone Weapon Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone weapon tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded patch,...
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?
FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
FIFA・
Overwatch DPS Tier List: August 2022
We have compiled a list of the best and worst DPS heroes to play in Overwatch for August 2022. The list will guide you through the best heroes and how well they coordinate with others and individually. S-Tier. - Hanzo. - Cassidy. Hanzo is versatile with his arrows that reveal...
3 Surprising Changes in the Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes
Apex Legends: Hunted had all the usual updates when it comes to a new season, and Respawn Entertainment did a decent job covering upcoming features, but that doesn't mean there weren't surprises. We already did a full breakdown of the whole patch notes covering every aspect, but there were some...
Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition was revealed alongside four other skins coming soon to League of Legends. Steel Valkyrie might appear to some as a brand new skin line in League of Legends, but there are already five skins in the game that fall into the same lore line. In fact, the most recent release in the line was Renata Glasc's release skin, Admiral Glasc. The skin line has some features akin to PROJECT and Pulsefire.
How Much is Farthest Frontier?
Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
How to Use Native Refresh Rate in Pokemon GO
A guide on how to use native refresh rate in Pokemon GO
Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria Guide
How to complete each part of the Drama Phantasmagoria Event in Genshin Impact.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Valorant Patch 5.03: Chamber Receives Notable Nerfs
Valorant Patch 5.03 notes were released Aug. 9 including multiple nerfs to one of the game's most popular and strongest Agents: Chamber.
Huni Retires From Pro League of Legends
TSM's Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon has retired from professional League of Legends, the North American organization and the veteran top laner announced Tuesday. Competing for a multitude of prominent League of Legends teams across the world since 2015, including Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1 and TSM, Huni's near-eight-year career comes to an end after continuing to deal with recurring wrist injuries in 2022. His plan appears to be to continue working in the esports industry.
