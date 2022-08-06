Read full article on original website
Warzone Assault Rifle Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone assault rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
ComicBook
Rainbow Six Siege Update Adds New Gun Game Mode
Rainbow Six Siege's latest update added another game mode for players to try out for a limited time, and if you're acquainted with other types of shooter games like Call of Duty, this game mode should seem familiar to you. It's called "Arms Race to the Objective," and it puts a Siege twist on the Gun Game experience we've seen elsewhere which tasks players with progressing through a set of weapons until they reach the final one and win with it. Other modifiers like having set loadouts and respawns enabled further change add to this game mode.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Charge Rifle Will Not Change in Apex Legends Season 14 According to Respawn
The Charge Rifle is staying the same for Apex Legends Season 14 according to an Apex Legends developer in a recent interview. After the announcement trailer for Season 14, Respawn made their rounds through the media giving out a few interviews. One was with TheLoadout where the topic of the controversial sniper came up.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed at EVO
With the test run of Street Fighter 6, this past weekend at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, two more characters have been officially confirmed to the game's roster. Kimberly and Juri will join the ranks of other legendary martial artists when the game releases.
3 Surprising Changes in the Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes
Apex Legends: Hunted had all the usual updates when it comes to a new season, and Respawn Entertainment did a decent job covering upcoming features, but that doesn't mean there weren't surprises. We already did a full breakdown of the whole patch notes covering every aspect, but there were some...
IceManIsaac Reveals His 'Perfect' Warzone AR Build in Season 4 Reloaded
Content creator IceManIsaac recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what his personal favorite assault rifle is at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the Cooper Carbine has been one of the most viable options for quite some...
Strike Paladin Lucian Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Strike Paladin Lucian was revealed as one of five new Steel Valkyrie skins coming to League of Legends. Lucian, Camille, Nasus and Janna are receiving Steel Valkyrie skins with the latter receiving a Prestige Edition skin. Strike Paladin Lucian draws comparisons to other popular skin lines in League of Legends like PROJECT and Pulsefire.
Overwatch DPS Tier List: August 2022
We have compiled a list of the best and worst DPS heroes to play in Overwatch for August 2022. The list will guide you through the best heroes and how well they coordinate with others and individually. S-Tier. - Hanzo. - Cassidy. Hanzo is versatile with his arrows that reveal...
Apex Legends Devs Worried About Vantage's Kit Working in Current Loot RNG
Respawn Entertainment spoke with Dexerto about their fears in creating a sniper-based Legend in Apex Legends. While some Legends lean toward a certain style of weapon, Vantage takes that to a whole new level. Her whole kit screams long-distance and it's easy to see why. The problem comes with the RNG of loot. To make any long-range kit work, you need to find a sniper and a scope of some sort.
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ beta dates confirmed for September
Infinity Ward has shared new dates for next month’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta, which will be spread across two weekends. In a tweet shared yesterday (August 7), Infinity Ward revealed when fans will be able to play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode ahead of its full launch.
CNET
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Happening at Call of Duty: Next
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Oct. 28 for PC and consoles, and fans excited about the game will get their first look at its multiplayer version on Sept. 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event. Developer Infinity Ward will showcase Modern Warfare 2's...
Under-Used Vanguard AR is an Absolute 'Monster' in Season 4
Popular Warzone creator WhosImmortal revealed in a recent video that the AS44 is a dominant AR this season. The reveal comes after a recent update in which Warzone devs implemented numerous weapon tweaks and balanced out the meta. Top guns like the Marco 5 and NZ-41 got heavy nerfs. WhosImmortal...
Company Trying To Sue Activision Clearly Never Played Call Of Duty, Judge Calls Them Out
Several high profile legal cases have rocked the video games industry lately. Bungie was forced to file a lawsuit against a Destiny 2 player after they threatened to “burn down” the studio’s offices whilst Nintendo previously sent a hacker to prison, using the case as a “unique opportunity” to send a message to other hackers. Both of these cases reflect crimes that are very serious in nature. However, the latest court case to hit the headlines addresses the crime of not playing Call of Duty enough. Seriously.
DBLTAP
