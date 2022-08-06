ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support

By Teresa Powe
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApEJR_0h7bFTvb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBr1q_0h7bFTvb00

I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will be there for nine and a half years—hoping to see her wife, friends, and teammates and return to America to play the sport she loves again.

What does Brittney do now?

She waits. Ms. Griner’s attorneys, Maria Blagovdina and Alexander Boykov, were outraged by the verdict and said in a statement to CNN that they would appeal.

“We are very disappointed by the verdict. As legal professionals, we believe that the court should be fair to everyone regardless of nationality. The court completely ignored all the evidence of the defense, and most importantly, the guilty plea.”

Brittney Griner’s attorney statement

Related: WNBA superstar Brittney Griner gets a 9-year sentence and a $16,000 fine

Where is the support?

I’m going to say this because we all know it’s true. If it were LeBron James or Tom Brady , even Aaron Rodgers or Giannis Antetokounmpo, ESPN and every sports news outlet would be running it on a 24-hour loop until they were safely home.

Daily sports news are the continuous questions of the NFL and Deshaun Watson ‘s sentence or where and when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are being traded. Where are the frantic tweets like those wanting to know when the Knicks will give in to Danny Ainge for Donovan Mitchell? Brittney Griner isn’t even trending daily.

The sports community worldwide should be up in arms about this situation. Players of all sports should be “hands off” in this world of one-upmanship between nations. How can a player ever feel safe again, especially in Russia?

SportsCenter should have a display with a count of how many days Brittney’s been “wrongfully detained” in a Russian prison.

Related: Russia’s foreign minister: Ready to discuss Brittney Griner swap

Where is the NBA?

No matter what type of protest or boycott the NBA has ever done, the WNBA has always backed them up. In my opinion, they are the most outspoken of the two leagues. The activism of the WNBA has changed this nation. Just as the WNBA is there for them, the NBA should be up in arms for their sister.

On August 4, the day of the sentencing, during a game between the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney’s team, and the Connecticut Sun, the Sun stood in solidarity with their sisters with 42 seconds of silence. There was also a statement of support from the WNBA , which read in part:

Tonight, members of the Connecticut Sun join our colleagues on the Phoenix Mercury at half court for 42 seconds, Brittney Griner’s jersey number, to recognize the gravity of the moment and collectively send her strength.

It was a very touching statement and tribute, and you can read it in its entirety at the link above.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James slams response to Brittney Griner situation: ‘How can she feel like America has her back?’

What is next for Brittney Griner?

In a Sports Illustrated/Associated Press article dated July 28 , the Russian government stated that “a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare.”

The negotiations may be done quietly, but we can send our support to Ms. Griner as loud as we can. We must throw our support behind her, and maybe, the world sports community will do it too. We are BG!

More must-reads:

Comments / 237

C_Mc
3d ago

She carried illegal drugs into another country and was arrested and convicted. The US is the only place that makes a criminal a hero. She’s a COMMON CRIMINAL. Leave her alone and let her serve her time where she belongs, behind bars!!

Reply(4)
115
RTR
2d ago

I’m very happy for her that she will not be subjected to our National Anthem anymore and she will no longer be oppressed by this awful country! Good for you Brittany!!! Enjoy your stay!

Reply(4)
111
Charles Lockman
3d ago

Good no different than any other American smuggling drugs into another country. clearly disrespect for all countries laws and thinks he should only follow the ones he wants

Reply(3)
64
Related
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear

After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Calls Out Brittney Griner Critics

Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has been the talk of the sports world for several weeks, and understandably so. Earlier this week, Griner was found guilty on drug charges. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison. Before a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Lakers#Phoenix Mercury#Cnn#Espn#Knicks
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Report: U.S. Considering Another Move With Brittney Griner

The United States is reportedly considering another move with Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport in Russia. She's been in custody for several months overseas.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts

We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
TENNIS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy