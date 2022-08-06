ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Austin

BOSTON (MARE) - Austin is an easy-going child that has many interests and loves to explore new opportunities. He enjoys going to the park, the beach, and the movies. Austin enjoys going to the arcade and playing with Legos and video games. He enjoys helping to cook, riding bikes, rollerblading, crafts, and music.Austin does well in school and enjoys going to school. He has developed some great attachments at his school and he regularly comes home with a gold star for being the star student of the day! Austin enjoys practicing and maintaining things that he has learned in school...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

'Confused' Wendy Williams Resurfaces In Bizarre Video As She Remains 'Forbidden From Accessing Her $20 Million Fortune'

Former TV host Wendy Williams opened up about her financial woes in a bizarre video captured this week after defending claims that she got married, Radar has learned. The celeb-gossip connoisseur was spotted outside of her New York City apartment, showing off her stylish 'fit and her long tresses while assuring photogs she was doing "very well.""My American Express is broken so I've got to take care of that," she added in the video obtained by The Sun, looking confused before stepping into a waiting car. "Where am I flying? This is not where I'm flying," Williams said, deciding to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

