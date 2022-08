Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in her comeback to international basketball, in a selection that was somewhat expected. Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-player squad by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO